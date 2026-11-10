Around nine months ago, the Argentine Gianluca Prestianni found himself at the heart of a global football storm, after Vinicius Junior accused him of directing racist abuse at him during a Champions League encounter.

How things have changed. The Benfica winger has dragged attention back to his football, and Europe's biggest clubs are now circling, with some estimates suggesting his value could hit record levels.

Prestianni has turned himself into one of Benfica's standout players since that February 2026 incident. He shrugged off the fallout, rebuilt his reputation on the pitch and lured in a string of major European suitors.

Last Sunday brought his latest flourish: a superb strike against Estrela Amadora that flew into the top corner. It helped seal a Benfica win, with Fámedes grabbing the other goal.

"They treat him like a puppet": a Dutch piece of advice to De Jong, leave Barcelona