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TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

An irony after the racism earthquake: a stunning leap for the Benfica star, and Vinicius loses 20 million

G. Prestianni
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
Benfica
LaLiga
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Argentina
Brazil
Spain
Portugal
Germany
France

Prestianni up 240% and interest from Paris and Bayern

Around nine months ago, the Argentine Gianluca Prestianni found himself at the heart of a global football storm, after Vinicius Junior accused him of directing racist abuse at him during a Champions League encounter.

How things have changed. The Benfica winger has dragged attention back to his football, and Europe's biggest clubs are now circling, with some estimates suggesting his value could hit record levels.

Prestianni has turned himself into one of Benfica's standout players since that February 2026 incident. He shrugged off the fallout, rebuilt his reputation on the pitch and lured in a string of major European suitors.

Last Sunday brought his latest flourish: a superb strike against Estrela Amadora that flew into the top corner. It helped seal a Benfica win, with Fámedes grabbing the other goal.

"They treat him like a puppet": a Dutch piece of advice to De Jong, leave Barcelona

  • Striking numbers boost Prestianni's stock

    The numbers back it up. The Argentine winger has scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in the Portuguese league this season, adding 5 goals and two assists in the Europa League, according to the Spanish newspaper Sport.

    His brilliant form with Benfica brought more than goals. Those numbers caught the eye of Lionel Scaloni, who called him into the current Argentina squad for the two friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

    Prestianni had already left his mark in the previous international break, scoring one goal and setting up another against Burkina Faso. Now he wants to nail down his place and prove he can shine against stronger opposition.

    Read also: A double signing blows the scene wide open: the battle for the Italian Federation presidency ignites

  • A jump in market value: interest from Paris and Bayern

    Prestianni's market value has soared by around 240% since the February 2026 incident, a reflection of just how much he has improved at Benfica.

    Some Argentine outlets, meanwhile, are talking up the possibility of the Portuguese club cashing in this summer for a figure approaching 100 million euros.

    "Record na Hora" reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could both move for the player given the form he is showing. That makes the 20-year-old one of the names tipped to light up the summer transfer window.

    Read also: Morocco in the picture: 4 players worrying Mourinho during the international break

  • A stunning irony: what has happened to Vinicius since the Priestley incident?

    Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, has slipped gradually over the same period. He finished last season with 22 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, yet the current campaign tells a very different story. Just one goal and three assists in his first eight matches. His expected goals average has dropped from 1.05 to 0.59 per 90 minutes, and his shots on target have fallen from 1.49 to 0.83, according to figures from Opta and Squawka.

    Read also: Religious controversy unsettles Germany: Klopp enters the crisis

    Those numbers lay bare the collapse in Vinicius's attacking output. He has become a constant target of criticism, while Real Madrid have actually improved in his absence during his four-match ban following the red card against Villarreal.

    The contrast between the two stars runs deeper than form. It reaches their market value too. Prestianni's value has climbed by roughly 240% since the February 2026 incident. Vinicius Junior's has gone the other way, dropping from 150 million euros to 130 million according to data from "Transfermarkt", a loss of 20 million euros, or 13.3%, in a strikingly divergent path between them.

    Read also: "He does what no one could imagine": Capello: the Juventus star is Italy's Yamal

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