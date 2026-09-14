Al-Obaidi wasn't the only Al-Hilal player to remind Saudi fans of a famous foreign star. Ahmed Hamza Ali did the same after the fourth goal he scored against Neom.
What a goal it was. In the 84th minute, Ahmed Hamza burst through Neom's defence, beating more than one player after a superb run from midfield before slotting the ball into the net.
The strike brought back memories of Diego Armando Maradona's historic effort against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, when the Argentine legend danced past defender after defender from midfield before placing the ball into the net.
Beauty wasn't confined to the technical side, either. Ahmed Hamza wanted to send a message of support to Portuguese midfielder and first-team star Ruben Neves, celebrating the goal in his own way.
Neves had been through a difficult time last Saturday during the first team's 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.
The match saw an unfortunate incident. Some Al-Taawoun fans chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year, in an attempt to provoke his Portuguese friend Ruben Neves.
Determined to console his team-mate and show solidarity, Ahmed Hamza turned his celebration into a tribute, leaving the goal as one of the finest in the elite Joy League, on and off the pitch.