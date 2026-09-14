Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
لؤي العبيدي لاعب فريق الهلال تحت 21 عامًاAl Hilal's X official account

Translated by

Amoury Hilal returns: the top 5 stars of matchweek four in the Joy Elite League

FEATURES
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Hilal U21
Saudi Arabia

Talents who have made their mark in the Saudi Under-21 League

Several young stars seized the spotlight in emphatic fashion during the fourth round of the Joy Elite League, Saudi Arabia's Under-21 competition, with the strong contributions they made for their teams.

Eleven matches spread across two days lit up the fourth round, showcasing the brilliance of a host of young talents.

  • Amaury Al-Hilal

    The standout star of that round was Tunisia's Loua Abidi. The Al-Hilal striker returned to make a name for himself in the Saudi Under-21 League with his decisive goals.

    Two Abidi strikes led Al-Hilal to a 4-0 win over Neom on Sunday evening at the "Zaeem" stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    Time and again, the young Tunisian found the net with his left foot from every possible angle. He also chipped in with the build-up play from midfield, as he did for the first goal.

    Everyone thought Abidi's role had diminished after his teammate Turki Al-Ghamil dazzled with three goals in the first two rounds. The Tunisian striker answered them all, not with his words, but with his goals and contributions.

    Fans were reminded of the striking brilliance he showed last season, form that prompted analysts to compare him to the former Italian striker Amauri.

    Watch the Saudi Joui League on stc tvRegister now!

    • Advertisement

  • Maradona of Al-Hilal

    Al-Obaidi wasn't the only Al-Hilal player to remind Saudi fans of a famous foreign star. Ahmed Hamza Ali did the same after the fourth goal he scored against Neom.

    What a goal it was. In the 84th minute, Ahmed Hamza burst through Neom's defence, beating more than one player after a superb run from midfield before slotting the ball into the net.

    The strike brought back memories of Diego Armando Maradona's historic effort against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, when the Argentine legend danced past defender after defender from midfield before placing the ball into the net.

    Beauty wasn't confined to the technical side, either. Ahmed Hamza wanted to send a message of support to Portuguese midfielder and first-team star Ruben Neves, celebrating the goal in his own way.

    Neves had been through a difficult time last Saturday during the first team's 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

    The match saw an unfortunate incident. Some Al-Taawoun fans chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year, in an attempt to provoke his Portuguese friend Ruben Neves.

    Determined to console his team-mate and show solidarity, Ahmed Hamza turned his celebration into a tribute, leaving the goal as one of the finest in the elite Joy League, on and off the pitch.

  • Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili

    In another match, the left foot had the final say. Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili led Al-Ettifaq to a 6-0 rout of Al-Wehda.

    Despite that six-goal margin, Al-Ruwaili was the only Al-Ettifaq player to find the net twice, and he did it with the left foot he wields so cleverly, whether with the inside for the second goal or the outside for the fifth.

    Positioning was another string to his bow. He read the game well, picking his spots amid the crowd for his first goal and timing his runs into open space for his second.

    Yes, this was Al-Ruwaili's first goal of the season in the Roshn Saudi Pro League. What he produced against Al-Wehda leaves plenty waiting to see more in the rounds to come.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tvSign up now!

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Mohammed Al-Issa

    Mohammed Al-Aissa capped Al-Ettifaq's rout by scoring their sixth goal in the same match, keeping alive his historic run in this season's Joy Elite League.

    He struck in the 71st minute, weaving past the Al-Wehda defence before slotting home. It was the kind of finish Lionel Messi produces on his best days.

    The goal made it four matches in a row on the scoresheet for Al-Aissa in the Joy Elite League. No other player has found the net in every round of the current edition.

    Seven goals now stand against his name this season in the Saudi Under-21 League. That lead at the top of the scoring charts stretches over Al-Ahli's Ziyad Aba and Al-Fateh striker Jefferson Ramos, who share second place on four.

    Al-Ettifaq boast the deadliest attack in the Joy Elite League after four rounds. They have banged in 20 goals at an average of five per match, and Al-Aissa's seven account for more than 33% of them.

  • Ammar Al-Ghamdi

    Talk of the left foot in the Roshn Saudi Pro League and you cannot ignore Ammar Al-Ghamdi. The Al-Ittihad striker ranks among the finest exponents of it in the competition.

    Al-Ghamdi struck the second goal that sealed Al-Ittihad's 2-0 win over Al-Qadsiah, the standout fixture of the fourth round.

    The finish alone did not tell the story. What came before it did, as the Al-Ittihad striker rolled several skills into a single moment.

    It started with a clever piece of control from a long ball. He then outpaced the Al-Qadsiah full-back, used his strength to shield possession, dribbled past another defender and calmly slotted the ball home.

    That made it three matches in a row on the scoresheet for Al-Ghamdi. Just as he did last season, he is already in the hunt for the Roshn Saudi Pro League's top scorer crown.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tvSign up now!