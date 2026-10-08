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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
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Amorim: "Transfer business done with the future in mind. I will not ask Ramos not to run, he has more chance at AC Milan than with Portugal"

AC Milan
R. Amorim
G. Ramos
Transfers
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
Serie A

Current projects and future plans. AC Milan are preparing to return to the pitch and Amorim does not want to fail.

The international break is over and AC Milan are ready to get going again. The Rossoneri head to Reggio Emilia on Sunday 11 October to face Sassuolo away from home. Ruben Amorim did not enjoy much luck during the break, with several injuries disrupting his work, but players are now returning from international duty and some have come back refreshed and galvanised.

That applies to Gonçalo Ramos. Interviewed by Dazn, Amorim made clear he has no intention of changing his tactical plans for him and remains convinced that "the goal will come". The same goes for Diego Moreira, the other hugely important signing in a transfer window built "for the present, but above all for the future". The Rossoneri manager has set himself no target beyond winning every match and seeing where that takes them. One thing, though, is certain: the former Manchester United man feels body and soul devoted to lifting the club again. Here are his words.

  • AC Milan since childhood

    "I think everyone knows that AC Milan have been one of my teams since I was a child, because AC Milan's entire history is linked to Portuguese teams. In my day, when I was a boy, AC Milan were the strongest team in Italy and Italian football was the best league in the world. So I have followed this club since I was young"

  • Strong connection

    "But it was not only that: I felt that connection with the club, with the moment they are going through, and then everything they did to bring me here. I felt it was the right move for me. So far, it has gone really, really well.

    There have been great moments and difficult ones at times, but that is part of the experience. I am really happy to be here and I feel a great responsibility to help this club get back to where they belong."

  • Goncalo Ramos and the goals

    "I have no intention of saying that Ramos should run less, I will never say that about a player. First of all, the key thing is that we are scoring, and that is what matters most. Then I know very well that a striker needs to score goals, and he will score.

    If you look at the national team, I think he has fewer chances to score. Sometimes football is like that, but he is working hard and if we are scoring it is also thanks to Goncalo Ramos. He just has to keep helping the team and doing what he is doing: the goals will definitely come".


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  • Objectives?

    "Winning every game: that's the mentality we have. In the end, we'll add everything up. For me, that's the objective every time a week begins, and we'll have many matches during the week. Every time we take to the pitch, we have the responsibility to win and not only that: we must try to play good football"

  • Transfer market

    "Happy with the transfer market? First of all, I'm really happy because from day one I felt we're doing everything together, and that is the most important thing for me. Then we're trying to help the club not only for today, but for the future as well. If you look closely, every move we're trying to make is not just for the present, but with the future in mind too, and that is really fundamental.

    That will help us win now and in the future as well. We're paying very close attention to that aspect because you know what the market is like today: we're alert and we bring in players who are already ready, like Ramos, who is already a European champion, but we also want to bring in talents like Moreira, for example. So I'm really happy with the transfer business we have done, but we also have to improve the players we already have in the squad."

  • Sporting and Manchester United

    "The experience we have built up at the other clubs helps us with every challenge, or any new challenge. Here it is more similar to Portugal. It is a different kind of pressure because people outside the club experience the team in a really passionate way. That is similar to Portugal and I am used to living like that. In England it is a bit different, obviously.

    Manchester United are a global club just like Milan, so every single thing you do carries weight, and that has helped me try to conduct myself in the best way here at Milan. In my head, everything I have experienced in my career was leading to this point, at such a special club, to be ready to help them. I know all the experience I have had in the past will help me both in the positive moments and in the difficult ones with this team."

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL