Amorim admits his mistakes at Manchester United and reveals the secret behind betting on Modric

Amorim wrapped up his remarks by fielding a question on the future of Rafael Leao, a player courted by Turkish clubs and Fenerbahce in particular. "It's not too complicated. For me, the team is the most important thing. I'll speak with Rafa, Ramos, Saelemaekers and all the players returning from the World Cup."
"They all know what it means to play for a club like Milan," he went on. "I know there's a lot of speculation about our players, but they are our players until something happens. Again, the aim is to prepare the team for the first match. All the players will train and fight to secure their place in that match, and that's certain and nothing new or different."
The manager signed off: "I treat the players differently because they are different people, but in the end the rules apply to everyone, it's very simple. Let's not complicate things. We have to train, enjoy ourselves, help the community, share plenty of things with our fans, and prepare for the season."
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