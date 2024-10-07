Among the best in the world! Why you must vote for Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams to make further history - You have the power to help him win Yachine Trophy

The Mamelodi Sundowns superstar has made history by being nominated for the accolade which part of the Ballon d'Or awards.

On September 4th, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams made history by becoming the first South African goalkeeper to be nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best keeper in the world. The 32-year-old from Gelvandale, Gqeberha, stands tall among football giants like Unai Simon, Diogo Costa, and reigning champion Emiliano Martinez. Williams is not only the sole African-based player on the list, but his nomination is also a testament to his extraordinary performances over the past season.

He helped Mamelodi Sundowns secure the PSL title and the African Football League, while leading Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the AFCON, where he was named goalkeeper of the tournament. Williams’ consistent excellence has also earned him the title of PSL Player of the Season.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ronwen Williams and for South African football as a whole. His nomination is a recognition of the hard work and dedication he has put into his career, making him a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations of South African footballers

