Amidst their triumphs in the African Football League and PSL, can Rhulani Mokwena guide Mamelodi Sundowns to victory in the Nedbank Cup and end the season with a treble?

The 37-year-old has a chance to add to his trophy collection as the Brazilians contend for the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns' last title victory in this domestic cup competition dates back to the 2021/22 season when coaching trio Mokwena, Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi guided the team to glory.

However, Mokwena hasn't claimed the title as the sole head coach yet. Now, he has the chance to get his hands on this prestigious title and ensure that Masandawana finish the season with a treble, having already clinched the African Football League and secured the Premier Soccer League title with six league matches remaining.

With Mokwena setting his sights on success for his team, GOAL investigates the driving forces to propel them past Stellenbosch in the second semi-final on Sunday, May 5th.