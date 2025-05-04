Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie and Juventus set stage for tight Serie A finish while USMNT strikers Daryl Dike and Folarin Balogun both manage milestone goals

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including milestone goals and promotion celebrations

The European season is coming to an end. In fact, for several U.S. men's national team stars playing abroad, it ended this weekend. For those that continue to play on, though, the heat is being turned up as races tighten across the game's top leagues.

In England, it was all to play for in the Championship, and Brenden Aaronson and Leeds left with the ultimate prize: the title. He wasn't the only American celebrating after the league's final games of the season. Daryl Dike's season is over, but it ended with a feel-good goal that has been a long-time coming. Haji Wright's season, meanwhile, will continue as the forward helped his team push into the playoff for Premier League promotion.

The race is tight at the top of Serie A, too. While Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Milan won't take the field until Monday, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus earned a good-but-not-great result. They entered the weekend one point ahead of Bologna, and there they'll stay after a 1-1 draw that Sunday in which they wasted a 1-0 lead. Now, the top-four race in Serie A has tightened even more, with teams four through eight all separated by four points.

Article continues below

Bigger games are ahead, and the stage is being set for final weeks of the campaign.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.