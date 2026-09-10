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AmaZulu star reacts to Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat comparison - 'One of those players is my role model'
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High praise from Arthur Zwane
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is quickly becoming the poster boy for AmaZulu's resurgence under the guidance of head coach Arthur Zwane.
The young striker has been in scintillating form during the early stages of the current campaign, finding the back of the net eight times and contributing one assist.
Zwane, who spent years working with elite talent at Naturena, believes that Ngwenya possesses the raw technical ability and clinical edge to eventually reach the lofty heights set by the former Kaizer Chiefs duo.
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Following in Billiat's footsteps
Responding to the high-profile comparisons, Ngwenya expressed his delight and revealed a personal connection to one of the players mentioned.
The Usuthu man admitted that he views the former Warriors international Billiat as a mentor and a source of inspiration.
“Yeah, I feel happy because one of those players is my role model, Khama Billiat,” Ngwenya said, as per iDiski Times.
“It makes me feel happy because every time I talk to him, he always tells me to shine.”
The relationship between the two players extends beyond mere admiration from a distance. Ngwenya revealed that he frequently communicates with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs star to seek guidance on how to navigate the pressures of professional football at the highest level.
The youngster added: “It makes me feel happy because every time I talk to him, he always tells me to shine."
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Adapting to increased defensive attention
As Ngwenya’s profile continues to rise, so does the level of scrutiny from opposition analysts and defenders.
The 23-year-old is well aware that he is no longer an unknown quantity in the league and that teams are now specifically tailoring their defensive setups to neutralise his threat.
The striker is determined to evolve his style of play to ensure he remains effective even when space is at a premium.
Discussing the tactical battles he faces weekly, Ngwenya noted that he is constantly looking for ways to stay one step ahead of his markers.
“Yeah, obviously it’s a big challenge because they are going to try to always mark me, but I will try to find another way to penetrate,” he added.
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Crucial test against Gallants
The immediate focus for Ngwenya and his teammates now shifts to their upcoming Betway Premiership fixture.
AmaZulu are scheduled to return to action this Saturday, when they will play host to a struggling Marumo Gallants side.
It is a game where many will expect Ngwenya to add to his impressive goal tally, especially given the defensive frailties shown by the visitors in recent weeks.
While the comparisons to Musona and Billiat provide a flattering backdrop to his season, Ngwenya knows that consistency is the only way to truly emulate his idols.
Zwane has already challenged the striker to push himself even further despite his stellar form, ensuring there is no room for complacency.
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