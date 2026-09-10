AmaZulu star reacts to Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat comparison - 'One of those players is my role model'

Responding to the high-profile comparisons, Ngwenya expressed his delight and revealed a personal connection to one of the players mentioned.

The Usuthu man admitted that he views the former Warriors international Billiat as a mentor and a source of inspiration.

“Yeah, I feel happy because one of those players is my role model, Khama Billiat,” Ngwenya said, as per iDiski Times.

“It makes me feel happy because every time I talk to him, he always tells me to shine.”

The relationship between the two players extends beyond mere admiration from a distance. Ngwenya revealed that he frequently communicates with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs star to seek guidance on how to navigate the pressures of professional football at the highest level.

The youngster added: “It makes me feel happy because every time I talk to him, he always tells me to shine."







