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AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya 'always focused on scoring goals' instead of showboating or showing off
Sikhosana praises clinical Zimbabwean
Orlando Pirates icon Jerry Sikhosana has showered praise on AmaZulu’s rising star Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, highlighting the striker's elite mentality.
The 23-year-old Zimbabwean has set the Betway Premiership alight this season, leading the scoring charts with eight goals and driving Usuthu to third place.
His impact was further recognized when he bagged the Player of the Month award following a sensational August where he found the net five times in just four matches.
Sikhosana explained that the forward’s success comes down to his singular focus on his primary responsibility.
“He’s a prolific striker who is always focused on scoring goals," as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
"He’s not the type of player who looks to show off or engage in showboating. Instead, he has shown remarkable consistency and has been one of the standout performers so far this season.”
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Following in the footsteps of legends
The Zimbabwean marksman’s explosive start to life in the PSL has triggered unavoidable parallels with the league's most legendary imports.
According to Jerry Sikhosana, the ex-Orlando Pirates stalwart, Ngwenya shares a specific footballing pedigree with the cold-blooded finishers of the past who valued efficiency above showmanship.
While his arrival has bolstered the domestic league, Sikhosana admitted his presence creates a bittersweet situation for South African football, as the forward cannot be called up to represent Bafana Bafana.
Evaluating the striker's trajectory, the Pirates icon highlighted a long-standing tradition of excellence from across the border.
“He is following in the footsteps of fellow Zimbabwean forwards who made a huge impact in South African football.
"If you look back at players like Musona, they arrived in this country and established themselves as prolific goalscorers,” he added.
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The best finisher in the Premiership
The endorsement from Sikhosana went even further, as he labelled the AmaZulu talisman as the most reliable finisher currently operating in the South African top flight.
He expressed a sense of regret that such a high-calibre talent cannot represent Bafana Bafana, as the league desperately needs more players who can elevate the overall quality of play. The striker's ability to remain composed under pressure has made him the focal point of the Durban-based club's tactical setup.
“For me, Ngwenya belongs in that category. It is just unfortunate for South Africa that he is Zimbabwean because we need strikers of his quality to help raise the standard.”
This high praise comes at a time when AmaZulu are being viewed as genuine dark horses in the title race, sitting just four points behind the league-leading Mamelodi Sundowns, but with a game-in-hand over the Pretoria side.
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Driving AmaZulu's title charge
Fresh from securing a vital three points against Polokwane City with a clinical match-winner, the Zimbabwean marksman faces a new test of his credentials.
The real trial for Ngwenya involves sustaining this prolific output as the campaign reaches its business end and opposition backlines begin to double their efforts to nullify his threat.
While he will undoubtedly be a marked man, his mental fortitude will be under the microscope as he attempts to stay "focused on scoring goals" regardless of the increased scrutiny.
At present, he is arguably the top flight’s most lethal asset—a striker who prioritizes ruthless efficiency over flashy showmanship.
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