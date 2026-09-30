Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya AmaZuluBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya 'always focused on scoring goals' instead of showboating or showing off

Premier Soccer League
T. Ngwenya
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
South Africa
J. Sikhosana
Durban City vs AmaZulu FC
Durban City
AmaZulu FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows

The Zimbabwean forward has emerged as the breakout star of the Betway Premiership this season, propelling Usuthu into the upper reaches of the table. His ruthless efficiency in front of goal has now caught the eye of legendary figures within the South African game.

  • Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Skhosana with Thamsanqa Sangweni and Abbubakar Mobara

    Sikhosana praises clinical Zimbabwean

    Orlando Pirates icon Jerry Sikhosana has showered praise on AmaZulu’s rising star Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, highlighting the striker's elite mentality.

    The 23-year-old Zimbabwean has set the Betway Premiership alight this season, leading the scoring charts with eight goals and driving Usuthu to third place.

    His impact was further recognized when he bagged the Player of the Month award following a sensational August where he found the net five times in just four matches.

    Sikhosana explained that the forward’s success comes down to his singular focus on his primary responsibility.

    “He’s a prolific striker who is always focused on scoring goals," as quoted on Soccer Laduma.

    "He’s not the type of player who looks to show off or engage in showboating. Instead, he has shown remarkable consistency and has been one of the standout performers so far this season.”


  • Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge MusonaGetty Images

    Following in the footsteps of legends

    The Zimbabwean marksman’s explosive start to life in the PSL has triggered unavoidable parallels with the league's most legendary imports.

    According to Jerry Sikhosana, the ex-Orlando Pirates stalwart, Ngwenya shares a specific footballing pedigree with the cold-blooded finishers of the past who valued efficiency above showmanship.

    While his arrival has bolstered the domestic league, Sikhosana admitted his presence creates a bittersweet situation for South African football, as the forward cannot be called up to represent Bafana Bafana.

    Evaluating the striker's trajectory, the Pirates icon highlighted a long-standing tradition of excellence from across the border.

    “He is following in the footsteps of fellow Zimbabwean forwards who made a huge impact in South African football.

    "If you look back at players like Musona, they arrived in this country and established themselves as prolific goalscorers,” he added.


  • AmaZulu celebrates goalBackpage

    The best finisher in the Premiership

    The endorsement from Sikhosana went even further, as he labelled the AmaZulu talisman as the most reliable finisher currently operating in the South African top flight.

    He expressed a sense of regret that such a high-calibre talent cannot represent Bafana Bafana, as the league desperately needs more players who can elevate the overall quality of play. The striker's ability to remain composed under pressure has made him the focal point of the Durban-based club's tactical setup.

    “For me, Ngwenya belongs in that category. It is just unfortunate for South Africa that he is Zimbabwean because we need strikers of his quality to help raise the standard.”

    This high praise comes at a time when AmaZulu are being viewed as genuine dark horses in the title race, sitting just four points behind the league-leading Mamelodi Sundowns, but with a game-in-hand over the Pretoria side.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Monty Batlhabane, AmaZulu vs Polokwane CityBackpage

    Driving AmaZulu's title charge

    Fresh from securing a vital three points against Polokwane City with a clinical match-winner, the Zimbabwean marksman faces a new test of his credentials.

    The real trial for Ngwenya involves sustaining this prolific output as the campaign reaches its business end and opposition backlines begin to double their efforts to nullify his threat.

    While he will undoubtedly be a marked man, his mental fortitude will be under the microscope as he attempts to stay "focused on scoring goals" regardless of the increased scrutiny.

    At present, he is arguably the top flight’s most lethal asset—a striker who prioritizes ruthless efficiency over flashy showmanship.


Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM