AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya 'always focused on scoring goals' instead of showboating or showing off

Orlando Pirates icon Jerry Sikhosana has showered praise on AmaZulu’s rising star Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, highlighting the striker's elite mentality.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean has set the Betway Premiership alight this season, leading the scoring charts with eight goals and driving Usuthu to third place.

His impact was further recognized when he bagged the Player of the Month award following a sensational August where he found the net five times in just four matches.

Sikhosana explained that the forward’s success comes down to his singular focus on his primary responsibility.

“He’s a prolific striker who is always focused on scoring goals," as quoted on Soccer Laduma.

"He’s not the type of player who looks to show off or engage in showboating. Instead, he has shown remarkable consistency and has been one of the standout performers so far this season.”



