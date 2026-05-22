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AmaZulu legend warns Orlando Pirates to guard against what happened to Kaizer Chiefs in 1987 ahead the Betway Premiership final weekend
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The ghost of 1987 haunts the title race
As Orlando Pirates prepare for their decisive Betway Premiership clash against Orbit College FC this Saturday, the weight of history is being used as a cautionary tale.
Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane, a man who knows all about ruining title celebrations, has warned the Sea Robbers to stay focused to avoid a repeat of Kaizer Chiefs' infamous collapse almost 40 years ago.
Back in the NSL era, Amakhosi appeared certain to clinch the league title, needing only a single point from their final three fixtures.
In a twist that remains etched in South African football folklore, they lost all three matches, allowing Jomo Cosmos to swoop in and steal the crown.
The tipping point was a 2-1 defeat to Ngubane’s Durban Bush Bucks on the final day.
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Lessons from a historic upset
Ngubane recalls the day his underdog side stunned the Soweto giants with precision.
"I was part of the Bush Bucks team that beat Chiefs 2-1 that day here in Durban," Ngubane told KickOff.
He lined up alongside icons like Mark Tovey and Thomas 'Who's Fooling Who' Hlongwane to deliver the knockout blow to Chiefs' title hopes when they least expected it.
"Chiefs always saw us as their whipping boys.
"They needed just one point to win the league, and we needed one point to secure a Top Eight finish.
"So, that day, we had to surprise them.
"Before that day, our 'win' against Chiefs was just a draw.
"But that day, it was our moment," Ngubane added, highlighting how dangerous a "smaller" team can be when the stakes are high.
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Avoiding the complacency trap
The legendary coach believes the psychological pressure on Pirates today mirrors the situation Chiefs faced decades ago.
After a frustrating draw against Durban City last weekend, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side must now secure a victory at Mbombela Stadium to ensure they are crowned champions.
Ngubane notes that the mentality of the players will be the deciding factor.
"The thing is, most of the time when you're about to play a team you always beat, you don't do proper planning.
"You only focus on getting two quick goals early, and you don't think about what will happen if the opponent scores first," Ngubane explained.
He warned that overlooking Orbit College could lead to a similar disaster to the one he helped orchestrate 39 years ago.
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A deserved crown for the Buccaneers
Despite his role in past upsets, Ngubane is rooting for the black and white half of Soweto to cross the finish line this time.
He praised the stewardship of Chairman Irvin Khoza and the consistency shown by the squad throughout a demanding campaign.
For Ngubane, a Pirates victory would be a just reward for a season of immense effort.
“Pirates have worked hard all season.
"I would love to see them winning the league.
"Irvin Khoza has been working hard to bring Pirates to where they are now.
"They deserve to win," Ngubane concluded.
All eyes now turn to Mbombela for the 15:00 kick-off, where the Buccaneers will look to write a much happier ending to their season than their rivals did almost forty years ago.