AmaZulu legend warns Orlando Pirates to guard against what happened to Kaizer Chiefs in 1987 ahead the Betway Premiership final weekend

As Orlando Pirates prepare for their decisive Betway Premiership clash against Orbit College FC this Saturday, the weight of history is being used as a cautionary tale.

Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane, a man who knows all about ruining title celebrations, has warned the Sea Robbers to stay focused to avoid a repeat of Kaizer Chiefs' infamous collapse almost 40 years ago.

Back in the NSL era, Amakhosi appeared certain to clinch the league title, needing only a single point from their final three fixtures.

In a twist that remains etched in South African football folklore, they lost all three matches, allowing Jomo Cosmos to swoop in and steal the crown.

The tipping point was a 2-1 defeat to Ngubane’s Durban Bush Bucks on the final day.