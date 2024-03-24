Augustine Kwem, Mondli Mbanjwa, Celimpilo Ngema & AmaZulu, December 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

AmaZulu forward Kwem open to PSL's big three transfer - 'You fall in love with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS Galaxy vs AmaZulu FCTS GalaxyAmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Nigerian has issued what sounds like a come-get-me plea to the Premier Soccer League's traditional giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kwem arrived in the PSL in 2019
  • He is now in his fifth season in SA
  • The striker's ultimate goal is to play for a big three side

Editors' Picks