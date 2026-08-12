AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Buccaneers build on their early momentum
Kick-off time
Game:
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
12/08/26
Kick-off time:
19H30
Venue:
Kings Park Stadium, Durban.
- Backpagepix
How to watch AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
AmaZulu news & squad
AmaZulu are playing the second of their three consecutive home matches, with full focus now on the PSL after they were knocked out of the MTN8 by Sekhukune on Sunday in a 4-3 extra time thriller.
Head coach Arthur Zwane will relish the opportunity to snap AmaZulu’s losing run against the Soweto giants, with Usuthu having a dismal recent record against Pirates (P12 W0 D3 L9).
AmaZulu Possible XI : Mzimela, Radebe, Allan, Fielies, Mdaka, Zikhali, Moralo, Hlangabeza, Mbanjwa, Maqokola, Ngwenya.
Orlando Pirates news & squad
New signing, Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, could make his debut off the bench, with Evidence Makgopa sidelined with injury and strikers Yanela Mbuthuma and Boitumelo Radiopanefacing criticism from Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed injury to club captain and defensive stalwart Nkosinathi Sibisi following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Durban City in the MTN 8 win on Saturday.
In another big blow it was revealed that midfielder Thalente Mbatha will be out for an extended period as he requires surgery on a knee injury.
Orlando Pirates Probable XI : Chaine, Sebelebele, Ndaba, Seema, Hotto, Dansin, Makhaula, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mbuthuma, Moremi.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Both teams have met in total 39 times across all competitions, with Pirates winning 20 times, as opposed to just three for AmaZulu, with 16 draws.
More recently, Orlando Pirates have dominated the sides' clashes, remaining undefeated in their last 12 encounters across competitions (P12 W9 D3).
However, Usuthu will be counting on home advantage in Durban, backed by their desire to avoid another straight defeat following their MTN 8 setback.
Recent head-to-head record:
Date
Match
Competition
18/04/26
Orlando Pirates 3-0 AmaZulu
PSL
03/02/26
AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates
PSL
- Backpage
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting