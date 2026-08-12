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Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Buccaneers build on their early momentum

AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
S. Pedersen
E. Makgopa
N. Sibisi
Y. Mbuthuma
B. Radiopane
A. Zwane
W. Hanamub
A. Ouaddou
S. Zikhali
T. Ngwenya
O. Mdaka
A. Maqokola

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League trip to Kings Park Stadium, Durban to face Usuthu in round two of the 2026/27 PSL season. The defending champions will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign with a second straight win following their success against Milford on matchday one, while the home side will face an acid test in this clash after an impressive away victory against Stellenbosch in their opener.

  • Kings Park Stadium, Durban

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    12/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    19H30

    Venue:

    Kings Park Stadium, Durban.



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  • Sandile Mthethwa AmaZuluBackpagepix

    How to watch AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • AmaZulu news & squad

    AmaZulu are playing the second of their three consecutive home matches, with full focus now on the PSL after they were knocked out of the MTN8 by Sekhukune on Sunday in a 4-3 extra time thriller.

    Head coach Arthur Zwane will relish the opportunity to snap AmaZulu’s losing run against the Soweto giants, with Usuthu having a dismal recent record against Pirates (P12 W0 D3 L9).   

    AmaZulu Possible XI : Mzimela, Radebe, Allan, Fielies, Mdaka, Zikhali, Moralo, Hlangabeza, Mbanjwa, Maqokola, Ngwenya.



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  • Orlando Pirates news & squad

    New signing, Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, could make his debut off the bench, with Evidence Makgopa sidelined with injury and strikers Yanela Mbuthuma and Boitumelo Radiopanefacing criticism from Abdeslam Ouaddou.

    The Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed injury to club captain and defensive stalwart Nkosinathi Sibisi following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Durban City in the MTN 8 win on Saturday.

    In another big blow it was revealed that midfielder Thalente Mbatha will be out for an extended period as he requires surgery on a knee injury.

    Orlando Pirates Probable XI : Chaine, Sebelebele, Ndaba, Seema, Hotto, Dansin, Makhaula, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mbuthuma, Moremi.



  • Wandile Dube AmaZuluBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Both teams have met in total 39 times across all competitions, with Pirates winning 20 times, as opposed to just three for AmaZulu, with 16 draws.

    More recently, Orlando Pirates have dominated the sides' clashes, remaining undefeated in their last 12 encounters across competitions (P12 W9 D3).

    However, Usuthu will be counting on home advantage in Durban, backed by their desire to avoid another straight defeat following their MTN 8 setback.

    Recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    18/04/26

    Orlando Pirates 3-0 AmaZulu

    PSL

    03/02/26

    AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates

    PSL


  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP