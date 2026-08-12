AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Buccaneers build on their early momentum

AmaZulu are playing the second of their three consecutive home matches, with full focus now on the PSL after they were knocked out of the MTN8 by Sekhukune on Sunday in a 4-3 extra time thriller.

Head coach Arthur Zwane will relish the opportunity to snap AmaZulu’s losing run against the Soweto giants, with Usuthu having a dismal recent record against Pirates (P12 W0 D3 L9).

AmaZulu Possible XI : Mzimela, Radebe, Allan, Fielies, Mdaka, Zikhali, Moralo, Hlangabeza, Mbanjwa, Maqokola, Ngwenya.







