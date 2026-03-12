AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane pours cold water on Mbekezeli Mbokazi comparisons for reported Orlando Pirates transfer target

“So, now you look at the situation of Dube. He comes in a team that is being rebuilt, where we need to turn the corner, we’re demanding results, we want to see ourselves up there," Zwane continued.

"So the judgment is not going to be the same in terms of the mentality and the demand and the expectations.

“So, Mbokazi settled in well; he does well; everyone will give praise here and there. Not that he didn’t make mistakes. But he made mistakes, and the team was winning.

“And if Dube makes a mistake, we don’t win. I don’t know if it puts him under pressure as well. And then he’s going to start doubting himself," said the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

“And that’s what we’re trying to avoid. So that’s why with him, we’re going to have to introduce him gradually until he settles in.”