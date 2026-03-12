AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane pours cold water on Mbekezeli Mbokazi comparisons for reported Orlando Pirates transfer target
Pirates target Dube
AmaZulu FC defender Wandile Dube is being linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.
With Pirates having lost two centre-backs, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olisa Ndah, mid-season, only one central defender, Mpho Chabatsane, was signed.
Left-footed centre-back Dube is now being reported as a transfer target for the Buccaneers and is being compared to Mbokazi, something AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane dismisses.
Zwane dismisses Dube-Mbokazi comparisons
“My only worry is when people now would want to start comparing him with certain players. They’re already saying, Mbokazi, that’s where the problems start,” said Zwane.
“Because if you look at the situation of Mbokazi and his situation, it’s totally different. It’s totally different. Why am I saying that? Mbokazi comes into Orlando Pirates, which is winning. Orlando Pirates that's got leaders.
“For example, you play with [Nkosinathi] Sibisi, who’s a senior player in the national team and Orlando Pirates; who’s probably under his belt, he’s got more than 200 games plus international games," the former Kaizer Chiefs coach added.
“And Pirates that time, they’re oozing in confidence; they’re beating everyone. Not only now, but from last season, Pirates were doing well; they were winning cups."
Dube's situation explained
“So, now you look at the situation of Dube. He comes in a team that is being rebuilt, where we need to turn the corner, we’re demanding results, we want to see ourselves up there," Zwane continued.
"So the judgment is not going to be the same in terms of the mentality and the demand and the expectations.
“So, Mbokazi settled in well; he does well; everyone will give praise here and there. Not that he didn’t make mistakes. But he made mistakes, and the team was winning.
“And if Dube makes a mistake, we don’t win. I don’t know if it puts him under pressure as well. And then he’s going to start doubting himself," said the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.
“And that’s what we’re trying to avoid. So that’s why with him, we’re going to have to introduce him gradually until he settles in.”
How Dube's opportunity came about
“And also he comes in at the right time. When Keegan [Allan] got injured, he was always waiting on the wings for that moment to come," said Zwane.
"But it was never going to be easy to actually tamper with the back three that has done tremendously well from the beginning of the season. We always had to wait for the right moment.
“And the opportunity came; he’s shown very good signs. And he still has a long way to go and a lot to learn about the game.
“And hopefully he’ll take this opportunity and grab it with both hands. And he just needs to be level-headed. I’m not saying he’s not, but he’s a very reserved boy," Zwane concluded.
“So, he just needs to keep it that way and keep his feet on the ground and remain humble and just focus on his game. He’ll go far, definitely.”