AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane applauds Orlando Pirates as they stand on the cusp of the PSL title – ‘They've been number two, number two, and they've been coming’

As the Betway Premiership title race heads towards a dramatic conclusion, AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has praised Orlando Pirates for the consistency they have shown this season, suggesting the Buccaneers deserve credit for the way they have pushed champions Mamelodi Sundowns all the way.

Zwane was speaking to the media, as reported by Soccer Laduma, ahead of Usuthu’s clash against his former club Kaizer Chiefs this weekend, where he reflected on the unpredictable nature of football and how quickly the title race could swing in Pirates’ favour.

Sundowns have already completed their season on 68 points, while Orlando Pirates sit on 65 points with two matches still to play and a superior goal difference, meaning the Buccaneers just have to win one of their remaining fixtures to overtake the Brazilians.



