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AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane applauds Orlando Pirates as they stand on the cusp of the PSL title – ‘They've been number two, number two, and they've been coming’
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Pirates on the verge of greatness
As the Betway Premiership title race heads towards a dramatic conclusion, AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has praised Orlando Pirates for the consistency they have shown this season, suggesting the Buccaneers deserve credit for the way they have pushed champions Mamelodi Sundowns all the way.
Zwane was speaking to the media, as reported by Soccer Laduma, ahead of Usuthu’s clash against his former club Kaizer Chiefs this weekend, where he reflected on the unpredictable nature of football and how quickly the title race could swing in Pirates’ favour.
Sundowns have already completed their season on 68 points, while Orlando Pirates sit on 65 points with two matches still to play and a superior goal difference, meaning the Buccaneers just have to win one of their remaining fixtures to overtake the Brazilians.
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Unpredictable twists in the title race
“What do you say about what happened on Tuesday, between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns?
"Who thought it was going to turn out this way? Because that’s football for you.
"That’s the nature of football,” Zwane remarked as he assessed the current state of the standings.
The former Bafana Bafana international expressed awe at how the pressure has shifted onto the reigning champions.
“It’s so unpredictable that you don’t even know what’s going to happen.
"You would have thought that Sundowns would push Orlando Pirates all the way.
"Yes, they might have, but by the look of things, Pirates might win the league this weekend, that’s football for you,” the AmaZulu mentor added, highlighting the rapid shift in momentum.
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Praise for the Buccaneers' growth
The former Chiefs tactician also pointed to Pirates’ growth over the past few seasons, insisting the Soweto giants have been building towards this moment after repeatedly finishing as runners-up behind Sundowns.
He noted that their development has turned Orlando into a fortress where visiting teams are frequently dismantled.
“Yes, anything might happen, but you know, there in Orlando… Guys, sometimes you’ve got to give credit where it is due.
"That place, gentlemen, people go there, and they get five, they get six, and we got three there, my guy.
"That team is at a different level there. That is why we've got to give credit where it is due.
"Take that very same team two, three years ago, you could see it coming.
"They've been knocking. So, when you look at football, we needed that competition.
"And for them to push the way they push, at some point, they deserve something.
"They've been number two, number two, and they've been coming,” Zwane concluded.
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What’s next for Pirates?
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be looking to ensure his side maintains consistency in the remaining matches, so as not to squander the opportunity presented by Mamelodi Sundowns’ defeat to TS Galaxy on Tuesday.
As Zwane correctly noted, football remains unpredictable, meaning the Buccaneers cannot afford any complacency.
The team must stay fully focused and ensure flawless performances in their final two matches.
The Sea Robbers could even secure their title celebrations at home against Durban City on May 16.
If that scenario unfolds, Pirates’ final clash against Orbit College at Olympia Park on May 24 would merely be a formality.