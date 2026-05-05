AmaZulu
AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu addresses the possibility of replacing Danny Jordaan as SAFA president: 'I've been spoken to by a couple of people'
- Backpagepix
Interest from football stakeholders
The landscape of South African football administration is heating up, and Sandile Zungu has found himself at the centre of the conversation.
Speaking in a recent interview, the Usuthu boss revealed that he has already been sounded out by influential figures within the game who are eager to see him challenge for the SAFA presidency currently held by Danny Jordaan.
Despite the growing noise, Zungu is adamant that he is not yet ready to commit to a political campaign.
"I’ve been spoken to by a couple of people," Zungu said as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
"I’ve said to them it’s very early. My focus is on AmaZulu Football Club. I don’t want to take my eyes off this ball."
- Backpagepix
Prioritising the Usuthu project
While the prospect of leading the national association is a significant one, the businessman is focused on the high-stakes conclusion of the domestic season.
AmaZulu find themselves at a critical junction in their campaign, and their president is wary of any distractions that could derail the progress made under the current technical team at the Kings Park-based outfit.
Zungu explained that the timing is simply not right to discuss a move to SAFA House while the Premiership season is still in full swing.
"It’s a very interesting part of the season, and it only ends in May, and then we can talk after May.
"We’re going to the World Cup. Anything happens thereafter.
"There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked from a South African Football Association side if you want to run for the office of the presidency," he added.
- AmaZulu
Eligibility and future evaluations
One of the major hurdles for any potential candidate is the stringent set of requirements and constitutional mandates required to stand for the top office in South African football.
Zungu admitted that he has not yet conducted a full audit of his own standing to see if a bid would even be legally viable under the current SAFA statutes.
When questioned on whether he meets the necessary criteria to succeed Jordaan, Zungu remained coy.
"I’m not sure. I’m not quite honestly engaged with it properly. I’m not even sure whether I’m eligible, let alone any other things.
"So I just said, 'Look, guys, I hear you, but let me focus on the task at hand, which is AmaZulu Football Club, and then we can talk when the time is right and just see whether the boxes can be ticked or not.'
"And then we evaluate at that time," the AmaZulu chief concluded.
- AmaZulu, April 2026
What's next for Sandile Zungu?
Zungu has committed himself to building AmaZulu into one of the most competitive sides in the PSL.
In the past, the KZN businessman has publicly expressed his desire to compete for trophies and challenge big guns such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs.
His club is competing with Amakhosi to finish third on the league table to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
Usuthu is sitting fourth on the standings with 42 points, while the Glamours boys are third with 47 points, with four games left before the end of the season