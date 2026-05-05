AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu addresses the possibility of replacing Danny Jordaan as SAFA president: 'I've been spoken to by a couple of people'

The landscape of South African football administration is heating up, and Sandile Zungu has found himself at the centre of the conversation.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Usuthu boss revealed that he has already been sounded out by influential figures within the game who are eager to see him challenge for the SAFA presidency currently held by Danny Jordaan.

Despite the growing noise, Zungu is adamant that he is not yet ready to commit to a political campaign.

"I’ve been spoken to by a couple of people," Zungu said as quoted on Soccer Laduma.

"I’ve said to them it’s very early. My focus is on AmaZulu Football Club. I don’t want to take my eyes off this ball."







