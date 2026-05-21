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AmaZulu FC among clubs monitoring Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Zakhele Shabangu ahead of the new season – ‘He has grown in leaps and bounds’
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Top-flight interest in Sundowns talent
Kruger United and AmaZulu FC are understood to be among the clubs monitoring the situation of promising Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Zakhele Shabangu ahead of the new season.
The young shot-stopper has caught the eye with a series of commanding displays, prompting rival scouts to take notice.
Soccer Laduma are reporting that Kruger have already made enquiries through the player’s representatives regarding his availability, with indications that discussions could soon take place between the player and Sundowns regarding his immediate future.
AmaZulu, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department and see the youngster as a viable option for their long-term project.
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Rising star in the Diski Challenge
Shabangu has been one of the standout performers for the Sundowns Diski Challenge side this season, continuing to impress with his calmness and shot-stopping ability.
His exploits in the reserve league have cemented his reputation as one of the finest young keepers in the country, but the path to the first team at Chloorkop remains congested with seasoned internationals.
This has seen the 20-year-old come to the attention of clubs looking to strengthen in the goalkeeping department ahead of next season.
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Sundowns open to development moves
A source close to the situation explained the current stance of the DStv Premiership champions, confirming that the club is aware of the growing interest.
“It’s true there has been interest in the boy. Kruger United have already sent a request to his agent to check on his availability, while AmaZulu are also understood to have identified him,” said the source, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The player’s camp is believed to be prioritising a move that guarantees minutes on the pitch.
The source added that while Sundowns still rate the goalkeeper highly and view him as one for the future, the club could be open to allowing him to leave temporarily in order to gain valuable senior experience.
The coaching staff at Sundowns are notoriously careful with the development of their young assets, preferring loan spells to ensure players return with the necessary grit for top-flight football.
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Growth and future prospects
Commenting on the player's development, the insider noted that the technician has reached a stage where reserve team football may no longer be sufficient for his growth.
“He has grown in leaps and bounds. Sundowns still like him, and they see him as one for the future, but they could listen to offers, especially if it helps him grow through regular game time, even if it’s a loan move,” the source added.
With competition for places at Sundowns always intense, a move away from Chloorkop – either permanently or on loan – could present the talented goalkeeper with an opportunity to continue his development at senior level.
Whether he lands in Durban with Usuthu or joins the ambitious project at Kruger United, the next few months will be pivotal for Shabangu's career trajectory.