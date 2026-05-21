AmaZulu FC among clubs monitoring Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Zakhele Shabangu ahead of the new season – ‘He has grown in leaps and bounds’

Kruger United and AmaZulu FC are understood to be among the clubs monitoring the situation of promising Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Zakhele Shabangu ahead of the new season.

The young shot-stopper has caught the eye with a series of commanding displays, prompting rival scouts to take notice.

Soccer Laduma are reporting that Kruger have already made enquiries through the player’s representatives regarding his availability, with indications that discussions could soon take place between the player and Sundowns regarding his immediate future.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department and see the youngster as a viable option for their long-term project.



