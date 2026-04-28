AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane sends warning to Kaizer Chiefs as PSL top-three race heats up 'Our guardian angels will guide us to the right direction'

Kaizer Chiefs participated in the CAF Confederation Cup this season by virtue of being the Nedbank Cup holders.

However, the Soweto giants failed to defend the domestic title, and their only path to continental football is the Premier Soccer League route.

In the PSL, the Glamour Boys must finish in the third position, a slot also eyed by AmaZulu, who are under Amakhosi's former coach Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs are third with 47 points and have played one fewer game than AmaZulu, who are fourth with 42 points from 26 games.

Amakhosi had a chance to widen the gap but were held to a 1-1 draw by their Soweto rivals, Pirates.