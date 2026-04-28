AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane sends warning to Kaizer Chiefs as PSL top-three race heats up 'Our guardian angels will guide us to the right direction'
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Chiefs vs AmaZulu fight for CAF slot
Kaizer Chiefs participated in the CAF Confederation Cup this season by virtue of being the Nedbank Cup holders.
However, the Soweto giants failed to defend the domestic title, and their only path to continental football is the Premier Soccer League route.
In the PSL, the Glamour Boys must finish in the third position, a slot also eyed by AmaZulu, who are under Amakhosi's former coach Arthur Zwane.
Chiefs are third with 47 points and have played one fewer game than AmaZulu, who are fourth with 42 points from 26 games.
Amakhosi had a chance to widen the gap but were held to a 1-1 draw by their Soweto rivals, Pirates.
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Never giving up
Although the Durban-based outfit faces a real challenge against Chiefs, Zwane is hopeful that they can beat the Glamour Boys to the continental ticket.
"Look, in football you don't give up. We're here to compete even though we are playing with a lot of youngsters, and though we'll focus on ourselves, we don't want to put ourselves under pressure; we will take it one game at a time," Zwane told the media after their match against Chippa United.
"You never know what's going to happen, and if God wants us to go into Africa, I don't see anyone stopping us, so we'll keep on working hard and we'll keep on praying. Our guardian angels will guide us to the right direction."
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AmaZulu 'spiritually strong'
The experienced tactician also stated that his charges are ready for the gruelling campaign ahead as the season approaches its conclusion with so much at stake.
"Spiritually, we're very strong as a team. We pray together. We are more like family with the group of players. We are going somewhere as a team," he added.
"I'm happy with the team we have assembled this season; yes, we have all the challenges here and here, but when you see youngsters more than willing to go an extra mile even when their legs can't carry them anymore, that's the right attitude, the kind of attitude that we want."
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What lies ahead for Chiefs and AmaZulu?
With five matches to play, Amakhosi will face Siwelele, Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and Chippa United.
On the other hand, Usuthu will face Golden Arrows, Orbit College and Durban City in addition to the Chiefs showdown.