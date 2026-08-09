AmaZulu 3-4 Sekhukhune United: 'The battle of the worst former Kaizer Chiefs coaches; Tshepho Mashiloane must never come back to Orlando Pirates; Melusi Buthelezi is not a goalkeeper'

Sekhukhune United claimed a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over AmaZulu FC, advancing to the next round of the MTN8 competition.

In the third quarter-final clash, AmaZulu hosted Sekhukhune at Chartsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a spot in the semi-final at stake.

The two teams came out guns blazing, going at each other. AmaZulu opened the scoring through Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya before the Limpopo-based side found an equaliser from Tshepo Mokoane to take the teams into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1.

After the resumption of the second half, the two teams switched gears, scoring four goals in just five second half minutes, taking the score line to 3-3 before the match reached the hour mark.

The match went into extra time, where Sekhukhune netted a winning goal thanks to a clean strike from Vuyo Letlapa to book a spot in the last four of the competition.

GOAL zooms in on the reaction of the fans to Sekhukhune's win against AmaZulu:



