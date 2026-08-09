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AmaZulu vs Sekhukhune United, MTN8 Cup 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

AmaZulu 3-4 Sekhukhune United: 'The battle of the worst former Kaizer Chiefs coaches; Tshepho Mashiloane must never come back to Orlando Pirates; Melusi Buthelezi is not a goalkeeper'

AmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune United
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United
A. Zwane
C. Kaze
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
V. Letlapa

Babina Noko came from behind to eliminate Usuthu from the MTN8 quarter-final in a seven-goal thriller on Sunday afternoon. The Limpopo-based side joined big guns Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the last four of the competition.

Sekhukhune United claimed a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over AmaZulu FC, advancing to the next round of the MTN8 competition.

In the third quarter-final clash, AmaZulu hosted Sekhukhune at Chartsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a spot in the semi-final at stake.

The two teams came out guns blazing, going at each other. AmaZulu opened the scoring through Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya before the Limpopo-based side found an equaliser from Tshepo Mokoane to take the teams into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1.

After the resumption of the second half, the two teams switched gears, scoring four goals in just five second half minutes, taking the score line to 3-3 before the match reached the hour mark.

The match went into extra time, where Sekhukhune netted a winning goal thanks to a clean strike from Vuyo Letlapa to book a spot in the last four of the competition.

GOAL zooms in on the reaction of the fans to Sekhukhune's win against AmaZulu:


  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Former Kaizer Chiefs coaches clash in crunch tie

    This is the battle of who is the worst Kaizer Chiefs. I can't believe Cedric Kaze and Arthur Zwane got a chance to coach such a big club - Menzi Mhlongo

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  • Tshepo Mashiloane, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Tshepho Mashiloane's long-term future in doubt?

    Tshepho Mashiloane must never come to Orlando Pirates. Sekhukhune must not waste time before signing this guy permanently - Bheki Msomi

  • Sandile Mthethwa AmaZuluBackpagepix

    AmaZulu and Sekhukhune dish out goals

    It's always good to see small clubs having a go at each other because there's nothing to lose. What an entertaining game - Khutso Makola

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  • Melusi Buthelezi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Melusi Buthelezi faces criticism

    Soon, Sekhukhune United will find out why Buthelezi never played at Orlando Pirates. There's no goalkeeper here - Olwethu Gasa

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Kaizer Chiefs wants to face Sekhukhune in the semi-final

    I want Kaizer Chiefs to face this Cedric Kaze in the semi-final. I want us to expose this fraud - Katlego Maja

  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune United

    Early prediction on Sekhukhune United's fate

    I've watched Sekhukhune United's two games so far this season; they will be fighting relegation. Ayikho lento - Bethuel Mokone