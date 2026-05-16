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Glody Lilepo Kaizer Chiefs Keegan Allan AmaZuluBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

AmaZulu 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'We are winning the league next season; Ngcobo must leave, I've seen enough; a finished club playing dead rubber match'

AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
A. Zwane
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Chippa United
M. Lilepo
N. Ngcobo
P. Mako
T. Morris
B. Petersen
Sekhukhune United

The Soweto giants locked horns with Usuthu in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday in the penultimate round, searching for a win and to continue the strong finish in the 2025/26 season. Amakhosi produced another spirited performance in Durban that took the club to 54 points.

Glody Lilepo scored a solitary goal to claim a narrow 1-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs against AmaZulu FC in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi visited AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium, gunning for three points to have an impressive finish to the 2025/26 campaign.

The Glamour Boys faced Usuthu in a match that had no consequences on their league standing, as they already secured a top-three finish and qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The best scoring chance in the opening minutes fell for AmaZulu after Sandile Mthethwa had a header from a set piece saved off the line by Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs and AmaZulu went into the break level at 0-0, leaving it all to do in the second half for both sides.

In the second stanza, Chiefs increased their pace in the final third and scored a crucial goal through Glody Lilepo in the 68th minute, which subsequently won the match, moving them to 54 points in 29 matches.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the Amakhosi win over AmaZulu

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Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI