As the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 continues to unfold, GOAL examines notable surprises from the tournament over the years.

Renowned as the 'tournament of surprises,' this year's instalment has already delivered some unexpected results. Lesser-known KwaZulu-Natal side Milford FC stunned powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs, the most decorated team in the competition, in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, second-tier team University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) dashed Cape Town Spurs' Nedbank Cup aspirations in the opening round and then knocked out Moroka Swallows in the Round of 16.

With several lower-division teams still in contention, the potential for more upsets looms large in the Last-16.

GOAL revisits some of the memorable shocks from the recent history of the Nedbank Cup.