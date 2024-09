The 31-year-old star is still unattached after being released by Chiefs following the arrival of the club's new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Masilela explains why it's difficult for Dolly to find new team

He was let go by Chiefs at the end of last season

The star completed medicals with SuperSport United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below