Amakhosi fans clap back after Relebohile Mofokeng says 'Kaizer Chiefs will now be able to rest' with the Orlando Pirates star's move to Europe - 'Relax little boy'
What did Rele say?
The response has been swift and mainly furious from Chiefs fans...
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If he fails...
If he fails soon, don't criticize Chiefs fans when they laughing at him - Sibongiseni Ngwane
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He’s Judas Moseamedi
Bro with his 1 goal against Chiefs thinks he’s Judas Moseamedi - it must be lean 🤞🏾
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
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Relax little boy
Musona still living rent free on your former players heads with all the stats. Relax little boy - OvoMogoeng
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Eat him alive
He made a mistake by coming for Chiefs.......Chiefs fan base is going to eat him alive.....in every angle 😁😁🤌 - T E 🅱️ Z 🅰️ @ 🅿️ 🅰️ T
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Masterchef dragged in
Ask Mbule what happened someone played with Kaizer Chiefs name - Siya Masiya
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Appollis too
This is a joke, because without Kaizer Chiefs his message cannot be relevant I guess, the boy is talented, gifted, marvel to watch...the problem is not him is Appollis - Joe Soulman
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Never a threat
That was just a joke mara 😂😏 and Rele was never a threat to us xem. Anyway good luck young man - Deco Matee
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Low self esteem
These days we have very horrible low self esteem Kaizer Chiefs fans offended by everything. This is just a laughing little moment from a talented South African young player. Now you are already talking about curses. La loya. Sies - Mac🎖️
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