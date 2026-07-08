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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Steve Blues

Amakhosi fans clap back after Relebohile Mofokeng says 'Kaizer Chiefs will now be able to rest' with the Orlando Pirates star's move to Europe - 'Relax little boy'

R. Mofokeng
Kaizer Chiefs
Union St.Gilloise
South Africa
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
World Cup
Champions League
O. Appollis
S. Mbule
J. Moseamedi

A light-hearted joke by the 21-year-old has set the internet ablaze as furious fans of the Glamour Boys rush to defend their club. Even though the remark could, at worst be considered a bit of banter, many fans have taken his comment to heart and have come out all guns blazing in response.

  • What did Rele say?



    The response has been swift and mainly furious from Chiefs fans...

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    If he fails...

    If he fails soon, don't criticize Chiefs fans when they laughing at him - Sibongiseni Ngwane

  • Judas Moseamedi Stellenbosch FC Sabelo Radebe Kaizer Chiefsbackpagepix

    He’s Judas Moseamedi

    Bro with his 1 goal against Chiefs thinks he’s Judas Moseamedi - it must be lean 🤞🏾

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


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  • Knowledge Musona, Kaizer Chiefs & Oupa Manyisa, Orlando Pirates, 2013Backpagepix

    Relax little boy

    Musona still living rent free on your former players heads with all the stats. Relax little boy - OvoMogoeng

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Eat him alive

    He made a mistake by coming for Chiefs.......Chiefs fan base is going to eat him alive.....in every angle 😁😁🤌 - T E 🅱️ Z 🅰️ @ 🅿️ 🅰️ T

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Masterchef dragged in

    Ask Mbule what happened someone played with Kaizer Chiefs name - Siya Masiya

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Appollis too

    This is a joke, because without Kaizer Chiefs his message cannot be relevant I guess, the boy is talented, gifted, marvel to watch...the problem is not him is Appollis - Joe Soulman

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Never a threat

    That was just a joke mara 😂😏 and Rele was never a threat to us xem. Anyway good luck young man - Deco Matee

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Low self esteem

    These days we have very horrible low self esteem Kaizer Chiefs fans offended by everything. This is just a laughing little moment from a talented South African young player. Now you are already talking about curses. La loya. Sies - Mac🎖️