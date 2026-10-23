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cm allegri napoli
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Allegri: “Doubt over De Bruyne as a deep-lying playmaker. McTominay is behind, Rrhamani has a fever. Napoli-Roma is a big game, we’re already at the eighth round...”

SSC Napoli
M. Allegri
Roma
Serie A
SSC Napoli vs Roma

The Livorno-born manager previewed the big match against Roma

With the win over Bodo/Glimt behind them, a result that revived their Champions League campaign and eased pressure on Massimiliano Allegri's position, Napoli are preparing to face Roma. It's the biggest clash of the eighth round of Serie A 2026/2027. The match takes place tomorrow, Saturday 24 October, at 18:00 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

At a press conference, the manager from Livorno previewed the match and laid out his selection dilemmas as he looks to counter Gasperini. He also gave important updates on the injured players.

  • De Bruyne as a deep-lying playmaker

    "De Bruyne as a deep-lying playmaker? Players like him have the qualities and attributes to play comfortably in front of the defence or as part of a double pivot. I think he's already done it against Frosinone, too.

    Then I put him there and he played there. That's the most important thing, even though we have important players in that position, such as Lobotka and Gilmour. Lobotka has played a lot of matches since the start of the year, including for the national team.

    Managing the players is also very important. When you play matches close together, you need everyone. There's one final training session today, and then I'll decide."

  • How much is the match against Roma worth?

    "There is a lot at stake, it is an important match, and it is still Napoli v Roma. Roma have been doing well since last year, qualified for the Champions League and are close to top spot. Gasperini is doing an excellent job. They are a team with enthusiasm and good technical ability, so it will be complicated and difficult.


    It is important because, after three matches with two wins and a draw, we slipped up in Venice, and it would be good to get back on track in the league, knowing it will not be easy. It is not the last match of the season, the one that decides whether or not you qualify for the Champions League or win the league, but we are in the eighth round and need to improve the areas of our play where we are most lacking."

  • Errors to improve

    "What's the biggest problem? When we're out of possession, they get through us too easily. We need to improve on that, and we need consistency through results. Only with a run of results can you get back in touch.

    Gasperini's teams force you to play because they mark you man-to-man. There's a lot of space, and the matches can be exciting and entertaining if you get results, but without them it's a problem... You need great technical ability, and it will take a lot of energy."

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  • Rrhamani doubtful and the injured players

    "Selections? We’ll see in defence. Apart from Rrahmani, who had a fever, and we’ll see how he is today, everyone else is fine. The aim is to get all the players back. We have McTominay after two months out; despite his two goals, he is still not fully up to speed. Anguissa played 60 minutes and we’ll see whether to start him because, I repeat, he played 13 matches last year. It’s not like a car you can switch on and drive off again. You have to be good and fortunate enough to get them fit by playing them while still getting results.

    We’ll also assess today whether to put Vergara on the bench. I let Badiashile recover after three consecutive matches. Everyone is getting back into good shape, and some need to recover mentally rather than physically."

  • The attack

    "Hojlund went away on international duty having scored two goals in four or five matches, and he scored for his national team. But he has started every match for Napoli and his national team since the beginning, apart from one half in Venice. I'm happy with what he's doing, though. He needs to stay calm. The important thing is that the team score. If Hojlund scores fewer goals and the team win, it's not as if we're angry...

    Giovane is doing well. Lucca is a Napoli player with qualities. He is supported and helped, and football is beautiful because one ball can turn a bad spell into a good one."

  • Results and morale

    "The main thing is that when we are out of possession, especially when we are in our own half, we need to give the impression of being stronger. Then progress has to come through results. You can talk about good performances, but in the end, as I always say, the result shapes the assessment

    Morale depends on results. If you get a result, you feel good afterwards and prepare for the next matches calmly in the days that follow. As for the match, we are certainly lucky: within three days we face two teams who play the same way. By preparing for the match against Roma, we will therefore also prepare for the one against Monza. We have been lucky"

Next matches
NAP

NAP

Serie A

24 Oct 2026

ROM

ROM