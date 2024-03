The South Africans will face a significant test of their abilities as they take on the North African powerhouses on Tuesday.

Ahead of their return to the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June, the Fennec Foxes will host Bafana Bafana in a warm-up friendly at Stade Nelson Mandela.

This marks the first encounter between the two nations since January 2015, when Algeria secured a convincing 3-1 victory during the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

With Hugo Broos' squad aiming to end the inaugural Fifa Series with a triumph, GOAL provides an extensive preview of the match and what to expect.