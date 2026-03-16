Algerian giants MC Alger have confirmed the appointment of Rhulani Mokwena's replacement as Al-Ittihad deal inches closer
- Backpage
Khaled Ben Yahia returns to MC Alger
The Algerian giants have moved swiftly and officially confirmed the appointment of Khaled Ben Yahia as their new head coach, ending a very brief search for a replacement following Rhulani Mokwena's shock exit.
The Tunisian manager returns to a familiar environment, having signed a contract that will keep him at the helm of the North African powerhouse until June 2027.
The club moved quickly to secure Ben Yahia, who enjoyed a highly successful previous stint with the team.
In an official statement, the club announced: "The management of Mouloudia Club of Algiers announces the appointment of Tunisian coach Khaled Ben Yahia as head of the technical staff of the team until June 2027, succeeding South African coach Rulani Mokwena."
- MC Alger
The circumstances of Mokwena's departure
Mokwena’s departure came as a surprise to many, especially given the club's strong domestic positioning. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC boss opted to trigger a specific release clause in his contract, which required him to pay a compensation fee equivalent to two months’ salary to facilitate an early exit from his agreement. Despite his relatively short stay, he leaves the club in a commanding position at the top of the Algerian league table.
Reflecting on the change, the club highlighted Ben Yahia's readiness to hit the ground running.
"The Tunisian tactician will oversee his first training session this evening in preparation for the match against Ittihad Khenchela scheduled for Tuesday. It is worth noting that Khaled Ben Yahia knows the club well, having won the Super Cup and the professional league title during his last spell with the team last season, and he also reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League," the club added.
- Wydad AC
Mokwena linked with Al-Ittihad move
With Ben Yahia taking over at MC Algers, the path appears clear for Mokwena to embark on a new adventure in Libya. Ironically, Ben Yahia was most recently coaching Al-Ittihad, the very club now heavily tipped to be Mokwena's next destination. This administrative "swap" could see the South African reunited with a familiar face in the Libyan top flight.
The move to Al-Ittihad would likely see Mokwena link up once again with Thembinkosi Lorch.
The South African attacker recently made the move to Libya and has a long-standing working relationship with Mokwena from their time together at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Wydad.
As MC Alger looks toward a future under Ben Yahia, Mokwena seems poised to continue his North African journey across the border.
Al-Ittihad deal close
According to South African journalist Mazola J. Molefe, the financial negotiations between MC Alger and Al-Ittihad over Mokwena's future are drawing to a close and his announcement as the new coach of the Libyan side is imminent.