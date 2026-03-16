Algerian giants MC Alger have confirmed the appointment of Rhulani Mokwena's replacement as Al-Ittihad deal inches closer

The Algerian giants have moved swiftly and officially confirmed the appointment of Khaled Ben Yahia as their new head coach, ending a very brief search for a replacement following Rhulani Mokwena's shock exit.

The Tunisian manager returns to a familiar environment, having signed a contract that will keep him at the helm of the North African powerhouse until June 2027.

The club moved quickly to secure Ben Yahia, who enjoyed a highly successful previous stint with the team.

In an official statement, the club announced: "The management of Mouloudia Club of Algiers announces the appointment of Tunisian coach Khaled Ben Yahia as head of the technical staff of the team until June 2027, succeeding South African coach Rulani Mokwena."