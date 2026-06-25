Alexia Putellas agrees transfer to London City Lionesses as Barcelona icon takes on new challenge in WSL

Putellas has reached an agreement to join London City Lionesses, as reported by ESPN, after leaving Barcelona following 14 trophy-laden years. The Spain international had several offers to consider after deciding to end her time in Spain, including from the NWSL; however, London City Lionesses were always frontrunners to sign the Spaniard, and a deal has been agreed for a move to the Women's Super League side.

Putellas’s primary motivations for picking the London-based outfit stem from a strong desire to remain in Europe and stay close to her home country. Furthermore, the Spain international was eager to avoid joining another continental heavyweight that would force her to compete regularly against her beloved Barcelona.



