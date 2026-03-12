Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fils, watch tennis live on free-to-air television today: Who is showing/broadcasting the quarter-final at the Indian Wells Masters on television and livestream?

In the round of 16, Zverev confidently defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4. Now, on Thursday, 12 March, he faces Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
SPOX reveals where you can watch the match live!
To watch the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and today's quarter-finals live in full, you need a subscription to the TennisTV streaming service. However, Sky also has the broadcasting rights for the tournament. The matches are broadcast daily on the linear channel Sky Sport Tennis. All matches are also available as live streams via the SkyQ and WOW platforms.