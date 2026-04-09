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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Al-Nasr are growing anxious, and Inzaghi is now drawing on Gíslason’s tactics for the crucial run-in

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Kholood
Saudi Arabia

The Italian coach has restored order.

Technical decisions do not always succeed; errors in judgement or in executing plans can arise, especially at clubs plagued by managerial instability and frequent coaching changes.

Such missteps can undermine player form, swing match results, and keep both squad and supporters living on edge, making it hard to build the stability that titles demand.

That scenario mirrors the situation at Saudi club Al-Hilal, which appointed Italian coach Simone Inzaghi at the start of the current season; his unfamiliar tactical approach has unsettled both players and supporters.

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The abrupt shift in playing style and tactics caused early confusion, making it harder for the squad to absorb his methods in crucial domestic and continental fixtures.

  • Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A distinct identity

    Inzaghi’s system is built on a clear balance between defence and attack, allowing his side to dictate the tempo regardless of whether they have the ball.

    He relies on powerful full-backs to drive quick transitions, while the wingers constantly drift into space to stretch defences and support the attack.

    This setup usually takes the form of a 5-3-2, a notable shift from Al-Hilal’s previous centre-oriented, balanced approach that did not feature such a rigid back line.

    This high-pressure approach demands constant tactical discipline and precise positioning from every player. Although it is demanding, when executed correctly it gives Inzaghi’s side firm control of the game.

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    Inzaghi’s approach has attracted fierce criticism for its perceived lack of attacking identity, which has hurt Al-Hilal’s results in the Roshen League.

    His cautious, balanced approach has produced too many draws when wins were needed, leaking precious points in the title race.

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    Despite prioritising defence, Al-Hilal have looked vulnerable, especially to crosses, as evidenced by the two goals they shipped against Al-Taawoun.

    Football analysts and Al-Hilal legends now urge Inzaghi to shift tactics and unleash the attacking talent at his disposal.

  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Jesus’ Game Plan

    Inzaghi heeded fan and critic calls, ditching his customary cautious approach for a bold, attack-minded strategy against Al-Khulud. The move paid off with a 6-0 win on Wednesday, Matchday 29 of the Roshen League.

    His approach was a clear departure from the norm, bearing echoes of Jorge Jesus’s high-energy, high-pressing philosophy.

    Inzaghi fielded a high defensive line, pressed aggressively across the pitch, and won crucial one-on-one duels to regain possession quickly and launch swift, direct counter-attacks.

    The approach delivered six superb goals, four of them arriving before the break, underlining the effectiveness of the tactical switch and Inzaghi’s knack for aggressive football when it matters.

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  • Simone Inzaghi - سيموني إنزاجيKooora

    The title race

    If Inzaghi keeps deploying this balanced attack, he will be a major threat to Al-Nassr in the Roshen League title race, with only six matches left.

    Al-Hilal have six matches left, while Al-Nassr have seven. If Al-Hilal beat Al-Akhdoud on Saturday, the gap will narrow to five points, reigniting the title race.

    Al-Hilal must now win every remaining fixture, including the crucial head-to-head with Al-Nassr, while hoping the Yellow team falter at least once if they are to close the gap and keep the title race alive.

    As a result, every remaining fixture is a virtual final: Al-Hilal must exploit Inzaghi’s tactical switch to tilt the balance, while Al-Nassr strive to hold their nerve and secure the wins that would keep the trophy in their hands.