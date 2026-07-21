Al Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain

The Saudi giants are coming off a difficult 2025/26 season that saw them switch coach three times as they failed to defend their league crown and slumped to a disappointing fifth placed finish in the Saudi Pro League.

That said, the Saudi's boast a combined squad value estimated at around €87.5 million (R1.6 billion) which completely dwarfs the resources available to Ouaddou.

New coach Jens Wissing has only been with the club for two weeks so is still very much in the 'getting to know you' phase of his tenure so will no doubt give as much of his squad a runout as he can.

Probable Al Ittihad XI: Rajkovic, Al Julaydan, Simic, Mitaj, Al Shanqiti, Pereira, Doumbia, Bergwijn, Aouar, Diaby, En-Nesyri.







