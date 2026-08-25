Al Ittihad Tripoli midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch deserves a call-up ‘if Bafana Bafana new coach is serious about strong team’

Thembinkosi Lorch has become the subject of intense debate as South Africa prepares for a new technical era.

Following the departure of Hugo Broos, who famously overlooked the attacker during his tenure, calls are growing for the Al Ittihad Tripoli star to be reintegrated into the national fold.

During the previous regime, Lorch found himself on the outside looking in despite showing his pedigree while playing abroad, most notably in the FIFA Club World Cup when he was with Wydad Casablanca.



