Al-Ittihad
Al Ittihad Tripoli midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch deserves a call-up ‘if Bafana Bafana new coach is serious about strong team’
- Backpagepix
Lorch debate
Thembinkosi Lorch has become the subject of intense debate as South Africa prepares for a new technical era.
Following the departure of Hugo Broos, who famously overlooked the attacker during his tenure, calls are growing for the Al Ittihad Tripoli star to be reintegrated into the national fold.
During the previous regime, Lorch found himself on the outside looking in despite showing his pedigree while playing abroad, most notably in the FIFA Club World Cup when he was with Wydad Casablanca.
- Backpagepix
Lorch has worked for this
Since leaving South African shores, Lorch has built his reputation through consistent performances in some of the continent’s most demanding leagues.
His stints with Moroccan giants Wydad AC and his current tenure in Libya with Al Ittihad have showcased a level of maturity that Zuma believes cannot be ignored.
“Look, Thembinkosi Lorch has worked for this. He left South Africa and went to Wydad Casablanca, one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and he did well there,” Zuma said, per FARPost.
“Then he moved to Al-Ittihad in Libya and he is still performing at a high level."
"That is not easy to do. It’s sad that he wasn’t recognised by the previous coach but he is one player who is deserving to be in this space.”
- Getty Images
Bafana need his experience
Zuma argues that the pressure of representing South Africa in major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers requires players who have already proven they can handle the heat.
By excelling in foreign leagues, Lorch has demonstrated a psychological toughness that Zuma feels is missing from the current squad.
“You must reward players who keep the South African flag flying abroad."
"He has shown character, he has shown quality, and he has shown that he can adapt."
"Bafana Bafana needs players with that kind of experience right now,” Zuma added.
- Backpage
If the new coach is serious
With Pitso Mosimane widely expected to take the reins, the tactical approach of the national team is set for a significant overhaul.
Zuma believes that any serious attempt to build a competitive squad must include a player of Lorch's calibre.
The attackers ability to create chances and score goals could be the missing piece of the puzzle for a team that has often struggled for goals in tight matches.
“If the new coach is serious about building a strong team for AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, then Lorch must be in the conversation."
"He is a proven player. He knows what it means to wear the jersey. Give him the opportunity and let him show what he can do,” Zuma concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting