Al-Ittihad and Leverkusen reach agreement: a Japanese replacement for Diaby, and an Algerian threatens the Kessié deal

Diaby has edged closer to ending his time at Al-Ittihad and returning to Bayer Leverkusen, striking a deal with the Jeddah club over his outstanding dues. The agreement clears the path for his move after weeks of uncertainty over his future.

German magazine Kicker, cited by the newspaper Arriyadiyah, reports that both sides settled the dispute over the player's dues in the past few hours. That row had stalled his return to his former club for around four weeks.

Diaby had told Al-Ittihad's management he was "not mentally ready" to feature in recent matches while he focused on negotiating a move to Leverkusen, the German champions in 2023-2024.

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