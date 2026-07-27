Over recent days, the highest-profile name to keep surfacing is former Liverpool player Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with Besiktas and other European clubs. Alongside him, Karim Benzema is no longer seen as untouchable either, despite having arrived from Al-Ittihad only six months ago and, in that time, played 13 matches, scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists. Al-Hilal’s hierarchy are also said to have already put several solutions to him, without success. Among them was a move to another team in the Saudi league (including a recently promoted side), but the 1987-born five-time Champions League winner has turned them down.