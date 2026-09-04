The fifth round of the Roshn League opens with a bang. The draw has thrown together two heavyweight fixtures at almost the same time. Al-Hilal clash with Al-Shabab in the Riyadh derby, while Al-Ittihad meet Al-Nassr in a Clasico that could prove one of the strongest encounters of the round.

Between those two matches, the shape of the title race could be decided. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr each sit on 12 points after a perfect start.

This clash of the summit heavyweights is nothing new. The rivalry between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr has burned strongly since last season, and every match for either side can now shift the shape of the race early.

In this round specifically, Al-Hilal may end up the biggest beneficiary of their rival's fixture. Any slip by Al-Nassr, coupled with a win for "the Boss", could hand Al-Hilal the chance to sit alone at the top.