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Al-Hilal Saudi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Austria

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al Hilal
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
M. Mmolai
A. Modiba
R. Williams
I. Rayners
T. Mokoena
A. Van Wyk
M. Cardoso
D. Nunez
K. Benzema
Malcom
R. Neves
K. Koulibaly
J. Cancelo

GOAL brings you all the available details on the pre-season friendly between The Brazilians and The Boss at the Union Mondsee Arena, Austria. This will be the reigning CAF Champions League champions second friendly match of their tour to Austria after a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

  • Union Mondsee Arena

    Match information

    Game:

    Al Hilal Saudi vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    24/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    18:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Union Mondsee Arena, Austria.

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  • FBL-KSA-NASAR-HILALAFP

    How to watch Al Hilal vs Mamelodi Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    No streaming options are available

    No TV coverage available

    Several live score sites appear to be offering updates:

    Onefootball.com

    Flashscore.com

    365scores.com

  • Al Hilal vs Al Nassr ticketsGetty

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Mamelodi Sundowns: D W D W L

    Al Hilal Saudi: W W W D W

    Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning CAF Champions League holders but relinquished their domestic PSL title to Orlando Pirates after eight successive seasons of being crowned the domestic league champions.

    The Brazilians' squad is packed with stars and is one of the most expensively assembled squads in Africa with an overall value of €39.75 million (around R780 million), according to Transfermarkt.

    This is dwarfed, however, by Al Hilal's squad full of superstar power like Kalidou Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Darwin Nunez, Malcom and Karim Benzema. Transfermarkt values their squad at €176.1 million (around R3.3 billion).

    They won the King Cup of Champions last season and finished second in the Saudi Pro League for the second season running.

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  • Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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