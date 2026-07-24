Al-Hilal Saudi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Austria

These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

Mamelodi Sundowns: D W D W L

Al Hilal Saudi: W W W D W

Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning CAF Champions League holders but relinquished their domestic PSL title to Orlando Pirates after eight successive seasons of being crowned the domestic league champions.

The Brazilians' squad is packed with stars and is one of the most expensively assembled squads in Africa with an overall value of €39.75 million (around R780 million), according to Transfermarkt.

This is dwarfed, however, by Al Hilal's squad full of superstar power like Kalidou Koulibaly, Theo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Darwin Nunez, Malcom and Karim Benzema. Transfermarkt values their squad at €176.1 million (around R3.3 billion).

They won the King Cup of Champions last season and finished second in the Saudi Pro League for the second season running.