Al-Hilal in their new guise: Premier League trio threaten the dominance of Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli

Al-Hilal are set to enter the coming phase of the season with a completely different look, having overhauled their attacking line during the current transfer window. The aim is clear: reshape the front line with players capable of giving the team a more ferocious edge. Brazilian Malcom has departed, Frenchman Karim Benzema is now out of the reckoning, and Salem Al-Dawsari is sidelined through injury.

One signing was never going to be enough. Al-Hilal chose instead to build a new attack around players coming straight from the English Premier League, landing Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, then wrapping up a deal for Englishman Ollie Watkins, before completing the trio with Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. That leaves Italian coach Simone Inzaghi with an attacking group utterly different from the one he leaned on in the previous period.

The gamble here goes beyond simply replacing the names that have gone. Al-Hilal want a new attacking system built on pace, power and the ability to move into different spaces. Get the trio gelling quickly within Inzaghi's ideas, and "the Leader" could become a far more dangerous proposition.