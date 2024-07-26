Al Arabi vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's fourth pre-season match against the Qatari outfit.

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are set for another buildup on Friday when they face Al Arabi.

Masandawana have struggled to get positive results in their recent friendly games, winning none so far - after two losses against Sandhausen and Dynamo Kyiv while a third one with Cardiff City ended in a draw.

The Manqoba Mngqithi-led outfit will desperately need a win against the Middle East team in their fourth outing.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Al Arabi, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

