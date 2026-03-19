Al Ahly set to appeal FIFA R10 million verdict in favour of former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro
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Why the dispute?
According to Yallakora, the terms of Riveiro's remuneration after his sacking are what have generated the disagreement between the two parties.
"Riveiro’s contract stipulates that he is entitled to three months’ salary following the mutual termination of his contract," Yallakora reported when news broke of the dispute.
"An agreement was reached with Riveiro for a settlement amount of $98,000 (R1.5 million), and the Spanish coach initially agreed to resolve the matter with Al Ahly.
"The club asked Riveiro to come and collect his dues, but he refused to receive the $98,000," it added.
The publication also quoted a club's source who blamed Riveiro for his failure to show up and collect his dues.
"We have not received any information about Riveiro filing a complaint against the club. An agreement was reached to settle his dues, and the money is ready, but he suddenly backed out," the source said.
- Backpage
Legal battle moves to CAS
Al Ahly are prepared to challenge a recent FIFA ruling that favoured their former manager, Jose Riveiro, and awarded him a payout of $588,000 (approximately R10.3 million).
However, the Cairo-based club is not willing to accept the decision without a fight.
According to reports from Yallakora, Al Ahly have now approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an attempt to overturn the financial penalty.
The club reportedly maintains that their contractual obligations were met and that the awarded sum far exceeds what was originally agreed upon in the Spaniard's employment contract.
- Al Ahly media
Contractual disagreements and failed settlements
The core of Al Ahly's defence rests on a specific termination clause within the manager's deal. The club reportedly argues that a clause in Riveiro’s contract entitled him to only three months’ salary in the event of termination.
Given that Riveiro’s time at the helm lasted just 96 days—a period during which he managed only seven official matches, recording a single victory—the club believes the FIFA-mandated sum is unjustified.
Efforts to resolve the matter behind closed doors were reportedly made but proved unsuccessful.
A source revealed that Al Ahly submitted all relevant documentation to support their case and confirmed that Riveiro’s legal representatives had approached the club in an attempt to reach an out-of-court settlement.
The proposed settlement reportedly involved a financial figure outside the agreed penalty clause, but the club have opted to proceed with their appeal instead as they seek a definitive legal ruling on the matter.
- GOAL GFX
Riveiro on his Al Ahly dismissal
In November 2025, when he was asked about his time at the club, the Spaniard said it was 'difficult' as he was unable to achieve his set ambition with the African giants.
"It's a difficult place; let's leave it there. It wasn't only about the results; we wanted to do a lot more when we arrived, but you need the proper support to do it, and we didn't have it," Riveiro said.
"We unfortunately couldn't start the way we wanted to. I think the people were realising that we were trying to do something different with the group and changing the style of the team in a very short space of time.
"We only had 10-11 training sessions before the Club World Cup started, and there were many new signings joining the group. In terms of performance, I was quite happy, and the fan reaction was very positive," he added.
"Unfortunately, the beginning of the season did not play out the way we had hoped, and it only took four games for people at the club to lose their patience."