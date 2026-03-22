Al Ahly out! Mamelodi Sundowns will face Tunisian giants in CAF Champions League semi final if they can build on their 3-0 quarterfinal first leg victory over Stade Malien

Al Ahly SC were knocked out of the CAF Champions League after a 3-2 loss against Esperance in the quarter-finals second-leg at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Trailing from the first-leg, Ahly made the ideal start when Mahmoud Trezeguet banged in the opener after ten minutes, but Florian Danho got the visitors level midway in the second half to give them the lead in the overall tie.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the record holders, who saw their dreams of another title evaporate in front of their home support.

Al Ahly’s plight became worse as Mohamed Tougai lined up in the penalty circle and tucked in to put the four-time champions in front on the night.

The Cairo Red Devils stayed calm, though, and got level with six minutes to go through Marwan Osman. However, the night belonged to the Tunisian giants who bagged the winner at the death through a well-taken header by Hamza Jelassi.

The 4-2 aggregate victory ensures Esperance marches on, setting up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against South African powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns.