Al Ahly out! Mamelodi Sundowns will face Tunisian giants in CAF Champions League semi final if they can build on their 3-0 quarterfinal first leg victory over Stade Malien
Esperance stun the Red Devils in Cairo thriller
Al Ahly SC were knocked out of the CAF Champions League after a 3-2 loss against Esperance in the quarter-finals second-leg at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.
Trailing from the first-leg, Ahly made the ideal start when Mahmoud Trezeguet banged in the opener after ten minutes, but Florian Danho got the visitors level midway in the second half to give them the lead in the overall tie.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the record holders, who saw their dreams of another title evaporate in front of their home support.
Al Ahly’s plight became worse as Mohamed Tougai lined up in the penalty circle and tucked in to put the four-time champions in front on the night.
The Cairo Red Devils stayed calm, though, and got level with six minutes to go through Marwan Osman. However, the night belonged to the Tunisian giants who bagged the winner at the death through a well-taken header by Hamza Jelassi.
The 4-2 aggregate victory ensures Esperance marches on, setting up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against South African powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Backpage
Defending champions Pyramids FC sent packing by AS FAR
In another shock result for Egyptian football, reigning champions Pyramids FC were knocked out of the tournament after AS FAR beat them 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. There was a lot riding for last season’s champions, who banked on key striker and talisman Fiston Mayele to get over the line. Having drawn the first-leg last weekend in Rabat, the Botola outfit hit the ground running with the opening strike after eight minutes by Reda Slim. Pyramids pushed tirelessly for the equaliser right thereafter and reduced the visitors to a string of last-ditch clearances well off the goal-line.
It didn’t prevent the visitors from gaining further ground on proceedings and they extended the lead five minutes after halftime through a downward header in the six-yard box by Fallou Mendy.
Pyramids didn’t lose confidence, and went all out to engineer a route back but they failed to penetrate the resolute defence of their Moroccan charges.
There was a glimmer of hope for the home team when Mayele bundled in from a corner in the closing quarter to set up a tense final minutes. Nonetheless, AS FAR showed a nerve of steel to seal the victory and a spot in the semi-finals.
- Backpage
Advantage Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns took a significant stride toward the final four of Africa’s premier club competition last week when they dismantled Stade Malien 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.
While the 3-0 scoreline suggests a comfortable passage to the next round, the Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is well aware of how quickly a continental campaign can unravel.
“What is important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result. Football history has a lot of comebacks from results like this one. If we don’t go to Mali with a serious approach and a very strong team, with the right mindset, we can have a lot of bad taste in the mouth,” Cardoso warned.
The manager is clearly wary of the physical and mental toll of the away leg, emphasizing that any slip in concentration could prove fatal to their ambitions.
The coach's pragmatism is likely influenced by the daunting path that lies ahead. Should Sundowns successfully navigate the second leg against Stade Malien, they will face a monumental semi-final clash against Cardoso’s former employers, Esperance.
With such heavyweight opposition waiting in the wings, the coach knows that any premature celebrations would be ill-advised given the level of competition remains extremely high.
- AFP
The other quarterfinal
RS Berkane and Al-Hilal find themselves delicately balanced after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The winner will progress to the semi-final, where AS FAR await.