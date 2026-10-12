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Akanji: “I’m not worried about what will happen to City. I won those titles on the pitch.”
Do well in the Champions League
"The aim is to finish in the top eight; then we'll see what happens. A lot of things are different from last year, but let's start well by winning tomorrow's match. We're very confident about how far we can go. We've seen that we have plenty of options, and even when the line-up changes, we can still perform well. I'm very confident about what could happen this year."
The chaos at Manchester City doesn’t worry me
"Obviously, I'm not very worried about what's happening, but I'm focused on Inter. I've won my titles and I know what we've done on the pitch."
Bruges are not the last chance
"It's my second year and I feel good here. We'll see what happens, but we want to go far in the Champions League. I'm very happy here. We want to repeat our success in Italy, and we'll see what happens in Europe. Our aim is to beat Bruges, but I wouldn't call it our last chance to finish in the top eight. We want to start winning tomorrow."
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