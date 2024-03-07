Bernard Parker Boylesport 2Supplied
Ahead of the Soweto Derby Bernard Parker concedes 'Pirates have been better than Chiefs'

TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker has weighed in on the upcoming highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

  • Soweto clubs clash on March 9
  • Both have eyes on continental qualification
  • Parker concedes Pirates have been better than Chiefs