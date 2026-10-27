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Agent shares details on Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Jody February at Siwelele - 'There is no option to buy'
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Crucial loan switch pays off
Jody February has earned significant praise for his ability to overcome a challenging tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns to make an immediate impression during his loan stint with Siwelele FC.
Having failed to register a single competitive appearance for Sundowns throughout the previous campaign, the 30-year-old faced the prospect of another season without game time.
The opportunity to join Siwelele has proven to be a masterstroke, as the goalkeeper has transformed the club's fortunes since his arrival.
His presence has coincided with a three-match unbeaten run for a side that had previously struggled to find any momentum or secure a victory.
The highlight of his early tenure came in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 against Polokwane City.
February emerged as the hero by saving two penalties in the decisive shootout, single-handedly guiding his new team into the quarter-finals.
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No permanent clause in place
Despite his sensational form, it has been confirmed that Siwelele does not hold a contractual advantage regarding a permanent transfer.
Any potential long-term stay would require fresh negotiations between the two clubs at the end of the current season.
"There is no option to buy, no," his representative Mike Makaab told Soccer Laduma.
"But if ever someone deserves a break, it's Jody February. Jody has been with me since he was a teenager.
"There are few players that I have worked with that have dedicated and committed through difficult times than Jody February.
"He is the most incredible person," Makaab added when discussing the keeper's character and professional outlook.
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Proving the doubters wrong
The agent admitted to being emotionally moved by February’s recent success on the pitch, particularly given the hurdles the player has faced since his days at Ajax Cape Town.
"When I watched the penalty shootout, I almost burst into tears. I watched the game, and he was outstanding.
"At Ajax Cape Town, he was touted as the next top goalkeeper in the country, and things just didn't work out. But let me tell you; he's an incredibly good goalkeeper," Makaab explained.
Makaab believes February’s ability to perform at such a high level after a lengthy period of inactivity is a testament to his fitness and mental strength.
"He is only 30 years old. Jody looks after himself. He has not played in a while, and he comes in and plays with that confidence.
"What does that tell you about the guy?" the agent noted, highlighting the player’s readiness to compete.
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Focusing on the present
February is expected to maintain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper at Siwelele as he looks to maximise his time away from Sundowns.
As the season progresses, the pressure will be on the shot-stopper to prove that his recent heroics are not just a temporary spike in form.
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