Agent shares details on Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Jody February at Siwelele - 'There is no option to buy'

Jody February has earned significant praise for his ability to overcome a challenging tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns to make an immediate impression during his loan stint with Siwelele FC.

Having failed to register a single competitive appearance for Sundowns throughout the previous campaign, the 30-year-old faced the prospect of another season without game time.

The opportunity to join Siwelele has proven to be a masterstroke, as the goalkeeper has transformed the club's fortunes since his arrival.

His presence has coincided with a three-match unbeaten run for a side that had previously struggled to find any momentum or secure a victory.

The highlight of his early tenure came in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 against Polokwane City.

February emerged as the hero by saving two penalties in the decisive shootout, single-handedly guiding his new team into the quarter-finals.