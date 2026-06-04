Agent sets record straight on South Africa U-20 international star going AWOL from Belgian Pro League side - 'His grandfather passed away and his cousin was murdered'

In a direct response to claims that the 20-year-old had vanished from his professional duties, his agent Lorenz Sleeuwaert of Lupus Sports has dismissed the AWOL allegations.

The talented South African attacker, who made the move from Siwelele FC to Belgium earlier this year, has actually been navigating an incredibly difficult period in his personal life.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma to provide clarity on the situation, Sleeuwaert explained that the club was fully aware of the reasons behind the player’s extended stay in South Africa.

"It's not true," Sleeuwaert said.

"He went back earlier because two family members died.

"His grandfather passed away after being sick and his cousin was murdered, so the club gave him time to attend the funerals."