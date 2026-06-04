Agent sets record straight on South Africa U-20 international star going AWOL from Belgian Pro League side - 'His grandfather passed away and his cousin was murdered'
- Beerschot
Family tragedy behind Magidigidi absence
In a direct response to claims that the 20-year-old had vanished from his professional duties, his agent Lorenz Sleeuwaert of Lupus Sports has dismissed the AWOL allegations.
The talented South African attacker, who made the move from Siwelele FC to Belgium earlier this year, has actually been navigating an incredibly difficult period in his personal life.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma to provide clarity on the situation, Sleeuwaert explained that the club was fully aware of the reasons behind the player’s extended stay in South Africa.
"It's not true," Sleeuwaert said.
"He went back earlier because two family members died.
"His grandfather passed away after being sick and his cousin was murdered, so the club gave him time to attend the funerals."
- Getty
Bureaucratic hurdles delaying return
While the personal tragedy was the primary reason for his departure from Belgium, its administrative issues that are now preventing his immediate return to the Pro League.
According to his representative, a lost document has added a layer of complication to the logistics of getting the former Siwelele man back on the training pitch.
"Then he forgot his Belgian ID card and we are waiting for a new one," Sleeuwaert added, highlighting that the delay is purely a matter of paperwork rather than any disciplinary fallout.
The club is reportedly working with the player's camp to ensure his return is processed as quickly as possible once the new identification is secured.
- AFP
Beerschot maintain supportive stance
Despite the speculation regarding a possible rift between the player and K Beerschot VA, the club appears to have been supportive of the Amajita star throughout the process.
Magidigidi made seven appearances for the Belgian side after his January arrival and is still very much a part of their future planning for the upcoming campaign.
Reports suggest that the club officially granted the player additional leave to deal with his family bereavements.
He is now expected to link up with his teammates once pre-season preparations for the new Belgian Pro League season commence, provided his travel documents are in order by then.
- Backpagepix
Future bright for Amajita star
Magidigidi remains one of the most highly-rated young prospects in South African football, having caught the eye during his time with the national Under-20 side.
His move to Europe was seen as a major breakthrough for a player who dominated headlines during his stint in the Betway Premiership with Siwelele.
His camp has reiterated that there is no dispute between the player and his current employers.
As things stand, the focus remains on getting Magidigidi back to full fitness and mental readiness to build on the foundations he laid during his first six months in Belgium, putting the "AWOL" rumours to bed once and for all.