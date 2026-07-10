Agent rules Kaizer Chiefs out of race to sign Bafana Bafana and Esperance star Elias Mokwana amid interest from Algeria

The long-standing rumours linking Kaizer Chiefs with a move for Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana have been firmly put to bed.

Reports from North Africa had suggested that the Glamour Boys were ready to battle for the signature of the 26-year-old, who had found himself at a crossroads after a productive loan stint away from parent club Esperance Tunis.

However, Mokwana’s agent, Pontsho Madumo, has clarified the situation, insisting that the Soweto giants are not currently part of any negotiations.

"There is no Chiefs in the picture," Madumo stated as per Soccer Laduma, emphatically, putting an end to the hopes of many Amakhosi supporters who viewed the winger as the perfect addition to bolster their attacking ranks.

Madumo further reminded potential suitors that "Mokwana is still contracted to Esperance," ensuring any move would require a significant transfer fee.