Agent rules Kaizer Chiefs out of race to sign Bafana Bafana and Esperance star Elias Mokwana amid interest from Algeria
- Al Hazem
Amakhosi dream dashed by agent reveal
The long-standing rumours linking Kaizer Chiefs with a move for Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana have been firmly put to bed.
Reports from North Africa had suggested that the Glamour Boys were ready to battle for the signature of the 26-year-old, who had found himself at a crossroads after a productive loan stint away from parent club Esperance Tunis.
However, Mokwana’s agent, Pontsho Madumo, has clarified the situation, insisting that the Soweto giants are not currently part of any negotiations.
"There is no Chiefs in the picture," Madumo stated as per Soccer Laduma, emphatically, putting an end to the hopes of many Amakhosi supporters who viewed the winger as the perfect addition to bolster their attacking ranks.
Madumo further reminded potential suitors that "Mokwana is still contracted to Esperance," ensuring any move would require a significant transfer fee.
- Esperance
Algerian giants lead the chase
While a return to South Africa appears to be off the table, interest in the winger is heating up in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1.
JS Kabylie, one of the heavyweights of North African football, has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services.
The Algerian side is looking to strengthen its squad for the upcoming campaign and views Mokwana as a primary target to refresh its forward line.
Madumo admitted that while nothing is finalised, the interest from the Algerian club is substantial.
"JS are very keen on him [Mokwana]," Madumo said.
The representative did not confirm if a formal bid had been accepted, but the intent from Kabylie suggests that the South African star could soon be playing his football in the Mediterranean region rather than returning to his homeland.
- Backpage
Saudi Pro League option remains open
Mokwana spent the previous season on loan with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hazem, where he managed to find his footing in a competitive environment.
During his 26 appearances across all competitions in the Gulf, he contributed one goal and provided three assists.
That spell has seemingly left a lasting impression on the Saudi club, who are now considering a permanent arrangement.
According to his agent, Al-Hazem is in a strong position due to the nature of the initial loan agreement.
"However, he is still contracted [to Esperance], and the Saudi team [Al-Hazem] has first option to buy him, as he was on loan," Madumo explained.
This clause could prove to be the biggest obstacle for JS Kabylie or any other interested party looking to jump to the front of the queue.
- Esperance
Decision time for the Bafana star
With Esperance Tunis seemingly open to a permanent sale, the next few days will be crucial in determining where Mokwana will be playing his football next season.
The winger’s stock remains high following his consistent performances abroad, making him a valuable asset for any side in Africa or the Middle East.
Madumo concluded by suggesting that the saga is nearing its conclusion, with a final decision expected imminently.
For now, it seems certain that the next chapter of his career will not be written at Naturena.
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