Agent reveals why Keletso Makgalwa snubbed Manqoba Mngqithi's Young Africans SC for Simba SC move - 'They offered deal that brought good long-term stability'

Keletso Makgalwa has officially traded the Premier Soccer League for the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara, signing for Simba SC following a highly productive spell with Sekhukhune United.

The 29-year-old winger became the subject of an intense tug-of-war between Tanzania's two biggest clubs after his performances for Babina Noko caught the eye across the continent.

Simba won the race for the talented wide man as they look to overhaul the domestic dominance currently enjoyed by Yanga.

The move represents a significant statement of intent from the Reds of Msimbazi, who are desperate to reclaim their league title and make a deeper impact in the CAF Champions League next term.







