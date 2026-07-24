Agent reveals why Keletso Makgalwa snubbed Manqoba Mngqithi's Young Africans SC for Simba SC move - 'They offered deal that brought good long-term stability'
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The battle for Sekhukhune United star
Keletso Makgalwa has officially traded the Premier Soccer League for the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara, signing for Simba SC following a highly productive spell with Sekhukhune United.
The 29-year-old winger became the subject of an intense tug-of-war between Tanzania's two biggest clubs after his performances for Babina Noko caught the eye across the continent.
Simba won the race for the talented wide man as they look to overhaul the domestic dominance currently enjoyed by Yanga.
The move represents a significant statement of intent from the Reds of Msimbazi, who are desperate to reclaim their league title and make a deeper impact in the CAF Champions League next term.
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Why Mngqithi missed out on his man
The arrival of Manqoba Mngqithi at Young Africans was expected to give the club an edge in the race for South African talent, yet even a personal intervention from the former Sundowns tactician was not enough to sway Makgalwa.
Footballerz Sports Marketing agent Ntobatsi Masegela has now shed light on the negotiations, revealing that Simba’s early groundwork was a decisive factor.
Speaking to FARPost, Masegela laid out the timeline of the transfer saga, saying: "I think it’s always encouraging for us as a company when we see a player we represent being in the centre of such interest," Masegela said.
"Coming to how the move unfolded, I think Simba were intentional from the first day, before Yanga could even come into the picture."
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Financial security and future planning
Beyond the timing of the initial interest, the specifics of the contract played a major role in Makgalwa’s final decision.
In a market where career longevity is never guaranteed, the winger chose the path that offered the most certain future.
Explaining the rationale behind the final choice, Masegela noted that the structure of the agreement was key. He stated: "And another thing is that Simba offered a deal that brought good long-term stability; obviously I can’t say what I mean by that, but that’s what happened with Makgalwa’s move."
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Simba’s statement in the transfer market
The signing is a major boost for Simba, who have watched Young Africans dominate the Tanzanian landscape in recent years.
By landing a player of Makgalwa’s pedigree — who previously struggled to find consistency at Sundowns but reinvented himself as a creative force at Sekhukhune — they have acquired a versatile forward capable of turning big games.
For Makgalwa, the move is a chance for a fresh start away from the spotlight of the South African top flight.
Having been linked with various clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, before his move to East Africa was finalised, he now carries the responsibility of being a marquee signing.
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