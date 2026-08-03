Agent reveals the remarkable circumstances behind discovering new Orlando Pirates signing Matome Mmolai – ‘I was pregnant...'

Basia Michaels, the prominent QT Sport intermediary, has opened up about the unconventional moment she first spotted Matome Mmolai.

The midfielder, who rose to prominence with Dondol Stars, had faced a difficult period after JDR Stars sold their National First Division status to Leicesterford City.

Speaking on Metro FM's Sports Night Amplified, Michaels explained that she was heavily pregnant and physically exhausted when she decided to attend a match that would change the trajectory of Mmolai's career.

"I saw that kid on a Saturday. I remember I went to watch Leicesterford City play," Michaels said.

"I was pregnant and I was like, 'Where are you going?' I was tired, I was finished, but anyway, I was like, 'let me go', and I went. I've got clients at Leicesterford.”



