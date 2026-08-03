Agent reveals the remarkable circumstances behind discovering new Orlando Pirates signing Matome Mmolai – ‘I was pregnant...'
- Backpagepix
A scouting mission against the odds
Basia Michaels, the prominent QT Sport intermediary, has opened up about the unconventional moment she first spotted Matome Mmolai.
The midfielder, who rose to prominence with Dondol Stars, had faced a difficult period after JDR Stars sold their National First Division status to Leicesterford City.
Speaking on Metro FM's Sports Night Amplified, Michaels explained that she was heavily pregnant and physically exhausted when she decided to attend a match that would change the trajectory of Mmolai's career.
"I saw that kid on a Saturday. I remember I went to watch Leicesterford City play," Michaels said.
"I was pregnant and I was like, 'Where are you going?' I was tired, I was finished, but anyway, I was like, 'let me go', and I went. I've got clients at Leicesterford.”
- Orlando Pirates
Dominating the second tier
The match in question saw Leicesterford City, who were embroiled in a relegation scrap, take on the formidable Kruger United.
Despite the disparity in the league standings, Mmolai produced a masterclass that made it impossible for Michaels to ignore his potential.
She described the impact the player had on the game, stating: "They played against Kruger United and this kid took the game like this.
"And I was like, 'Who is that?' I asked for the team sheet, they gave me the name, I googled the name.”
Securing the signature
The process of signing Mmolai was remarkably efficient, aided by a family connection that Michaels was able to leverage.
After discovering the player's name and doing her due diligence, she reached out to his uncle, Masilo, who had previously mentioned the talented midfielder.
The agent detailed the rapid timeline of events that followed the scouting mission, saying: "His uncle is Masilo and I remember him telling me about him.
"I drove out of Dobsonville, it was the first phone call I made.
"The very next day, I met Matome's mother, his mother liked me and the very next day, I signed Matome.”
- Backpage
The call from the Buccaneers
The move to Mayfair was fast-tracked when Pirates Director of Football, Mpumi Khoza, reached out to Michaels to finalise the details of the transfer.
According to the agent, the club had already done the legwork regarding the agreement with Leicesterford, leaving only the personal terms to be settled.
The speed of the negotiations reflected the Buccaneers' desire to secure one of the most promising talents from the second tier ahead of the 2026/27 domestic campaign.
Recounting the final steps of the deal, Michaels praised the efficiency of the Soweto giants hierarchy in getting the transfer over the line.
She revealed: "Interestingly, we have to give credit to Mpumi [Khoza, Pirates director of football].
"I got a call from Mpumi and he said, 'I hear you manage a player called Matome Mmolai, we've already agreed with Leicesterford, can we agree on personal terms?' I said, 'Azishe!' [Let's go!].”
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