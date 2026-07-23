Agent reveals stumbling block in Tshegofatso Mabasa's move to Pyramids FC to reunite with Rhulani Mokwena: 'The problem is that...'

While the prospect of a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena in Cairo has excited fans, Tshegofatso Mabasa's agent, Gary Cassisa, has confirmed that any prospective deal is facing a significant administrative challenge.

Cassisa clarified the current state of play regarding the North African interest, admitting that no formal offer has arrived on the table yet.

Speaking to FARPost, the representative explained the situation in full.

"Look for Tshegofatso Mabasa; nothing formal, just interest, you know.

"The problem is that in Egypt, clubs only have no more than six foreigners, and at the moment they [Pyramids] have filled their foreign quota."