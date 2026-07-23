Agent reveals stumbling block in Tshegofatso Mabasa's move to Pyramids FC to reunite with Rhulani Mokwena: 'The problem is that...'
- Backpage
The Egyptian registration hurdle
While the prospect of a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena in Cairo has excited fans, Tshegofatso Mabasa's agent, Gary Cassisa, has confirmed that any prospective deal is facing a significant administrative challenge.
Cassisa clarified the current state of play regarding the North African interest, admitting that no formal offer has arrived on the table yet.
Speaking to FARPost, the representative explained the situation in full.
"Look for Tshegofatso Mabasa; nothing formal, just interest, you know.
"The problem is that in Egypt, clubs only have no more than six foreigners, and at the moment they [Pyramids] have filled their foreign quota."
- Backpagepix
Timing and pre-season delays
Beyond the paperwork issues, the timing of the move is also proving problematic as the 29-year-old striker is desperate to get back onto the pitch for the 2026/27 campaign.
Pyramids are currently preparing for their pre-season schedule, which could delay any final decision-making regarding their squad composition until deep into the transfer window, potentially leaving the forward in limbo.
Cassisa highlighted that his client cannot afford to wait indefinitely while the club tours abroad.
He noted the logistical difficulty, stating: "And they are going on a pre-season, so that means they will only be back in Egypt around August, which might be a bit too long for Mabasa to wait for them to decide; he needs to get back to playing football."
- Backpage
Leaving the Buccaneers behind
Mabasa's availability comes as a surprise to many, given his scoring pedigree in the Premier Soccer League.
He departed the Soweto giants narrowly missing out on a historic milestone, having netted 50 goals for the club.
He was just eight strikes away from surpassing Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s all-time record of 58 goals for Orlando Pirates before his exit was finalized.
The striker’s time at Mayfair effectively came to an end after falling out of favour under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The Moroccan tactician opted for younger options in the form of Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, leading to Mabasa being loaned out to Stellenbosch FC in January 2026.
Despite a decent return of four goals in 14 games for Stellies, Pirates decided not to renew his contract.
- Backpage
Searching for a new home
Now a free agent, Mabasa is one of the most attractive prospects on the market for clubs seeking a proven goal-poacher.
His experience and physical presence make him a valuable asset, but the lure of the CAF Champions League winners might be hard to ignore if Pyramids can find a way to navigate their foreign player registration crisis before the deadline.
With interest from European clubs previously reported, the forward is unlikely to remain without a club for long.
However, the chance to work under Mokwena at a team with the ambitions of Pyramids remains the most high-profile path available.
For now, Mabasa must weigh up whether to wait for the Egyptian giants or pursue more immediate opportunities elsewhere in Africa or abroad.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting