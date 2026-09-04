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Agent reveals reasons behind Mohau Nkota's loan deal with Orlando Pirates - 'It will help him compete for a spot in the national team'
- Al Ettifaq
Pirates loan decision explained
The agent of highly-rated winger Mohau Nkota has broken his silence regarding the player's decision to rejoin Orlando Pirates on loan.
Despite the move coming just a year after his high-profile R40-million transfer to Al-Ettifaq, his representative, Karabo Tshabuse, insists that this is not a sign of dwindling ambition.
Instead, the move is designed to provide the youngster with the necessary environment to flourish after a series of difficult setbacks in the Middle East.
Tshabuse explained the compassionate and professional reasoning behind the homecoming.
"I think it's all about what Mohau needs at this particular stage of his career and his life," the agent said, as per SABC Sport.
"He has gone through a difficult season following the passing of his father, and coming back home gives him an opportunity to have a support structure around him, and most importantly, he will still play professional football at the highest level."
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Eyes on Bafana return
Beyond the personal aspects of the move, there is a clear sporting objective for Nkota after the winger suffered a devastating long-term injury that ruled him out of Bafana Bafana’s historic squad for the FIFA World Cup in the Americas.
Now with Pitso Mosimane taking the reins of the national team, the loan spell at Pirates provides the perfect platform for Nkota to prove he belongs at the international level once again.
Tshabuse remains optimistic that the 21-year-old can rediscover the spark that made him one of South Africa's most expensive exports.
"The injury did arrive at an unfortunate time, but such is life; it's unpredictable," she added.
"We believe the loan spell will help in Mohau's ability to compete again for a spot in the national team, and he's going back to a place where he can get back to his best and rediscover his form."
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Saudi club providing platform for Nkota
The transfer was not a result of Al-Ettifaq forcing the player out, but rather a proactive approach from Nkota’s management team.
Recognising that the player needed a fresh start to overcome his injury woes and the grief of losing his father, the agency approached the Buccaneers.
This move is seen as a win-win for all parties involved, allowing Pirates to bolster their attacking options with a familiar face who possesses international experience.
The agent highlighted that the club was more than happy to provide the platform for Nkota's rehabilitation.
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What's next for Nkota?
While the loan deal is set to run until June next year, there is significant flexibility regarding Nkota's long-term future.
He remains a valuable asset for Al-Ettifaq, and a return to the Saudi Pro League has not been ruled out if his form justifies it.
Tshabuse confirmed that no doors have been closed, suggesting that the player's trajectory will depend on his performances over the coming months.
Whether he returns to the Gulf or remains a permanent fixture in the Pirates line up, the priority is ensuring the winger reaches his full potential and can pull on the Bafana jersey once again.
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