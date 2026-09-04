Agent reveals reasons behind Mohau Nkota's loan deal with Orlando Pirates - 'It will help him compete for a spot in the national team'

The agent of highly-rated winger Mohau Nkota has broken his silence regarding the player's decision to rejoin Orlando Pirates on loan.

Despite the move coming just a year after his high-profile R40-million transfer to Al-Ettifaq, his representative, Karabo Tshabuse, insists that this is not a sign of dwindling ambition.

Instead, the move is designed to provide the youngster with the necessary environment to flourish after a series of difficult setbacks in the Middle East.

Tshabuse explained the compassionate and professional reasoning behind the homecoming.

"I think it's all about what Mohau needs at this particular stage of his career and his life," the agent said, as per SABC Sport.

"He has gone through a difficult season following the passing of his father, and coming back home gives him an opportunity to have a support structure around him, and most importantly, he will still play professional football at the highest level."



