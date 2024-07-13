Themba Zwane, SundownsBackpagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Agent reveals Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane's contract details amid Orlando Pirates rumours

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth AfricaThemba ZwaneOrlando Pirates

The Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder's previous contract with Masandawana expired at the end of last month.

  • Sundowns keep Zwane for another season
  • Mshishi was tipped to join Pirates
  • The midfielder turns 35 next month
