Agent reveals Chicago Fire' stance on the future of Mbekezeli Mbokazi amid growing interest - 'They are very open to any conversations'

Chicago Fire are reportedly prepared to sanction a move for Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi if the right offer presents itself.

The young defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the United States, cementing his place as a key figure in a Chicago side that currently occupies third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

His agent, Basia Michaels, has confirmed that the club has no intention of standing in the way of the player’s career progression.

Speaking to ESPN, Michaels made it clear that the MLS outfit is willing to engage with potential suitors who are looking to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old.







