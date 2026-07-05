Agent reveals Chicago Fire' stance on the future of Mbekezeli Mbokazi amid growing interest - 'They are very open to any conversations'
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Fire ready to talk business
Chicago Fire are reportedly prepared to sanction a move for Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi if the right offer presents itself.
The young defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the United States, cementing his place as a key figure in a Chicago side that currently occupies third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.
His agent, Basia Michaels, has confirmed that the club has no intention of standing in the way of the player’s career progression.
Speaking to ESPN, Michaels made it clear that the MLS outfit is willing to engage with potential suitors who are looking to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old.
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Agent confirms transfer stance
The interest in Mbokazi is hardly surprising given his impact on both sides of the Atlantic.
After a stellar debut season, his reputation was further bolstered by his performances on the global stage.
Michaels explained that the dialogue between her and the club remains transparent.
"Chicago Fire have come forward, and we've had conversations," Michaels told ESPN.
"They are willing to sell Mbokazi, and they're not going to hold him back [if a suitable offer arises].
"They are very open to any conversations that need to be had. They have to realise the fair value of their investment."
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World Cup heroics spark interest
Mbokazi was a standout performer for Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
His composure at the back and athletic ability have put several European clubs on high alert, with many seeing him as a modern defender capable of playing at the highest level.
The tournament served as a perfect shop window for the youngster, who has handled the pressure of top-flight football with ease.
It is understood that several clubs are monitoring his situation closely as Chicago awaits formal bids that reflect the player's soaring market valuation.
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Directorial support for potential move
The Fire’s director of football, Gregg Berhalter, has also addressed the speculation surrounding the club's defensive gem.
While the club would ideally like to keep their best talent, Berhalter acknowledges that a significant move could benefit both the player's development and the club's long-term strategy.
"Like all of our players, we would be open to discussing if we saw the move as a significant sporting opportunity for the player, and support the long-term vision of the club," Berhalter told ESPN.
The club's stance suggests that while they are not actively looking to push Mbokazi out the door, the door is certainly not locked if a major European opportunity arises.
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