Agent responds to transfer rumours linking Bafana Bafana winger Kobamelo Kodisang with Mamelodi Sundowns

The CEO of Prosport International, Mike Makaab has opened up on reports linking his client with Masandawana. 

  • Kodisang had a decent season with Moreirense
  • He is now linked with Sundowns
  • His agent reacts to the rumours
